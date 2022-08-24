Places in the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District where property is the most expensive

Analysis of new data reveals that Clifton and Bradley was the most expensive area to buy a house in the area last year.

This was followed by Chatsworth (£569,000) and Norbury (£487,500).

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 25 council wards in Derbyshire Dales, the cheapest parts to buy property were Darley Dale, which had a median house price of £240,000, Matlock All Saints (£242,500) and Wirksworth (£244,500).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Clifton and Bradley - median price of £570,000 in 2021.

Chatsworth area, which includes Baslow - median price of £569,000 in 2021.

Norbury ward - median price of £487,000 in 2021.

Dovedale and Parwich areas - median price of £425,000 in 2021.