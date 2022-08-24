Places in the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District where property is the most expensive
Edensor ranks as the most desirable place to live in the county but how does the Chatsworth patch compare to other places in the Derbyshire Dales when it comes to property prices?
By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:27 am
Analysis of new data reveals that Clifton and Bradley was the most expensive area to buy a house in the area last year.
This was followed by Chatsworth (£569,000) and Norbury (£487,500).
Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 25 council wards in Derbyshire Dales, the cheapest parts to buy property were Darley Dale, which had a median house price of £240,000, Matlock All Saints (£242,500) and Wirksworth (£244,500).
The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.
