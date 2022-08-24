News you can trust since 1855
How do property prices in Bradwell, Tideswell and Ashbourne North (clockwise from top) compare to the other wards in the Derbyshire Dales?

Places in the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District where property is the most expensive

Edensor ranks as the most desirable place to live in the county but how does the Chatsworth patch compare to other places in the Derbyshire Dales when it comes to property prices?

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:27 am

Analysis of new data reveals that Clifton and Bradley was the most expensive area to buy a house in the area last year.

This was followed by Chatsworth (£569,000) and Norbury (£487,500).

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 25 council wards in Derbyshire Dales, the cheapest parts to buy property were Darley Dale, which had a median house price of £240,000, Matlock All Saints (£242,500) and Wirksworth (£244,500).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

1. Clifton and Bradley

Homes in the Clifton and Bradley areas sold for a median price of £570,000 in 2021.

Photo: Google

2. Chatsworth

Homes in the Chatsworth area, which includes Baslow, sold for a median price of £569,000 in 2021.

Photo: Google

3. Norbury

Homes in the Norbury ward sold for a median price of £487,000 in 2021.

Photo: Google

4. Dovedale and Parwich

Homes in the Dovedale and Parwich areas sold for a median price of £425,000 last year.

Photo: Google

