But step inside and your eyes pop out at a home that has been refurbished into a modern, attractive family residence.

That’s The Hollies, a four-bedroom, detached property on Main Road in the village of Heath, near Chesterfield.

Such a seamless mix of contemporary and character features is why offers in the region of as much as £950,000 are being invited by estate agents, Blenheim Park Estates, of Sheffield.

At the heart of the interior is a bespoke Karl Benz breakfast kitchen that is finished to a high standard with AEG appliances

A light and airy sitting room is complemented by a generously-sized lounge and a fabulous dining room. As well as the entrance hallway, there is an inner hall, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, you will find all four double bedrooms, including the substantial master, which benefits from its own dressing area and en suite bathroom. There is also a Jack and Jill family shower room.

Outside, you will enjoy well-maintained gardens at the front and back, with a wide variety of shrubs and flowers, a central water feature, paths and space for seating. There is also a detached double garage, with store above, and ample space for off-street parking.

1. Air conditioning unit There is even an air conditioning unit in the breakfast kitchen, not to mention a coved ceiling and recessed lighting. A range of fitted base, wall and drawer units incorporate matching quartz work surfaces and an inset one-and-a-half-bowl Blanco sink with a chrome mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Double garage The property's double garage, surrounded by off-street parking space. It boasts two electric, up-and-over doors, light and power, while a timber staircase inside rises to a store. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Fitted furniture As with all the bedrooms, the third one comes complete with a range of fitted furniture, with shelves, drawers and cupboards. It overlooks the front of the £950,000 property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Second bedroom Bedroom number two is another spacious double with en suite facilities, courtesy of a Jack and Jill family shower room. A range of fitted furniture includes shelves and drawers. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales