Derbyshire property: village charm for £950,000 -- a seamless mix of historical and modern
From the outside, it looks like the charming home of historical interest, dating back to the 1800s, that it is.
But step inside and your eyes pop out at a home that has been refurbished into a modern, attractive family residence.
That’s The Hollies, a four-bedroom, detached property on Main Road in the village of Heath, near Chesterfield.
Such a seamless mix of contemporary and character features is why offers in the region of as much as £950,000 are being invited by estate agents, Blenheim Park Estates, of Sheffield.
At the heart of the interior is a bespoke Karl Benz breakfast kitchen that is finished to a high standard with AEG appliances
A light and airy sitting room is complemented by a generously-sized lounge and a fabulous dining room. As well as the entrance hallway, there is an inner hall, a utility room and a downstairs WC.
On the first floor, you will find all four double bedrooms, including the substantial master, which benefits from its own dressing area and en suite bathroom. There is also a Jack and Jill family shower room.
Outside, you will enjoy well-maintained gardens at the front and back, with a wide variety of shrubs and flowers, a central water feature, paths and space for seating. There is also a detached double garage, with store above, and ample space for off-street parking.
