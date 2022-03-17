Picture your family in this five-bedroom £575,000 Ashover townhouse with space for a gym and access to tennis court and paddocks

Located in a former hydro on Malthouse Lane, the property is on the market for £575,000 and is described as ‘exceptionally well presented and superbly spacious’ on the website Zoopla

Accommodation is ranged over four floors and includes a large living dining kitchen,a family room, two family bathrooms and a master ensuite.

The ground-floor converted basement would make an ideal home cinema, gym, hobby room or office.

A private sun terrace, surrounded by communal gardens, enjoys far-reaching views over the village to the surrounding hills.

There is a single garage and off-road parking.

For further details contact the agent Sally Botham Estates Ltd on 01629 347283.

1. Living dining kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base cupboards. Integral appliances include an eye-level double oven and grill, fridge and freezer. There is a four burner gas hob with fitted microwave beneath and extractor hood above.The dining area has space and connection for a free-standing fridge-freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room area A fire opening with rustic stone surround and hearth is a focal point of the living room area. Take in the delightful views over the communal garden to the open countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bedroom All five bedrooms have sliding sash windows.with three of them having far-reaching views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family shower room This partially tiled room has a cubicle containing mixer shower and handheld shower spray, wash basin and wc. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales