These are some of the areas with the most expensive homes in the Peak District.

Peak District house prices: 11 areas with the most expensive homes – including Hathersage, Bakewell, Matlock, Baslow and Ashbourne

House-hunters looking for properties in or near the Peak District can now find out which towns and villages are the most expensive places to purchase a home.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Peak District.

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 11 areas in and on the outskirts of the Peak District National Park with the highest house prices.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the Peak District at £420,000.

1. Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the Peak District at £420,000. Photo: Google

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050.

2. Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050. Photo: jason chadwick

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley, although on the edge of the Peaks, come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000.

3. Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley, although on the edge of the Peaks, come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000. Photo: Google

Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell are next in the ranking - with an average price of £341,500.

4. Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell

Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell are next in the ranking - with an average price of £341,500. Photo: jason chadwick

