Mastin Moor Garden and Allotments is a new supporter of the National Garden Scheme open days and will welcome visitors on July 29 and 30.

Proceeds of the open days in support of the National Garden Scheme will aid Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

Here are some of the gardens to visit during July, August and September where dogs on leads will be welcome:

Mastin Moor Gardens and Allotments, open on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 from 10am until 4pm; admission £4 and children visit for free. A new opening this year, the gardens and allotments have been developed over recent years and includes allotments, wildlife area, pond, flower and herb displays. There will be a refreshments gazebo selling hot and cold drinks, cream teas and a produce stall. The site is accessible for wheelchairs.

Barlborough Gardens is one of the most popular open days in Derbyshire and over the years has raised more than £45,000 for nursing and health charities. Raisewells House and The Hollies will be open on August 6 and The Hollies will also welcome visitors on September 3.

The ever popular Barlborough Gardens are open again on Sunday, August 6, two gardens are open from 11.30am until 4.30pm for a combined admission of £5, children free. The gardens are completely different in style, modern and minimalist at Raisewells House and cottage style at The Hollies. Barlborough Gardens are one of the county’s most popular gardens open for the National Garden Scheme and have raised more than £45,000 over the years. Light refreshments are served at Raisewells House and there will be an extensive selection of home-made cakes at The Hollies which is also open on Sunday, September 3.

There is a mid-week opening at Greenacres, Holbrook, near Belper on Wednesday, August 9, from 2pm until 5.30pm; admission £5, children free. Another new garden for 2023 this garden has countryside views, pond and rock garden. A lovely spot for tea and cake on a summer’s afternoon.

The garden at 12 Water Lane, Middleton by Wirksworth will be open on Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28 from 11am to 4pm; admission £4, children free. This hillside cottage garden boasts stunning views and includes ponds, eastern and ‘infinity’ garden. The garden is a short distance from the High Peak Trail should you wish to combine a visit with a nearby walk.

Not far away, the garden at 27 Wash Green, Wirksworth will also be open on Sunday, August 27, from 11am until 4pm; admission £4, children free. Another garden boasting amazing views over the surrounding countryside. There is a large kitchen garden, large borders, bog garden and specimen trees. There will be plants for sale and home-made teas, including gluten free options.

The hillside garden at 12 Water Lane, Middleton by Wirksworth, boasts stunning views. Visitors are invited to look around the garden on August 27 and 28.

A new garden for 2023 is at Yew Tree Bungalow, Tansley that opens on Sunday, September 10, from 11am until 4.30pm; admission £5, children free. This half-acre cottage style garden is a plant lovers paradise with many unusual trees and shrubs, and includes a shady area, vegetable and fruit garden. Plants and home-made cakes will be on sale.