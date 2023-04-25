House-hunters wanting to make the move to the Peak District can find out which towns and villages are the most exclusive, thanks to new figures.

New data released by the Office for National Statistics shows the average house price for each area across the Peak District.

Whether you’re searching for a home or want to see how your current neighbourhood compares to others, these are 11 areas with the highest house prices across the region.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

1 . Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington have the highest average house prices in the Peak District at £420,000.

2 . Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £410,050.

3 . Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley, although on the edge of the Peaks, come in at third place - with an average price of £380,000.

4 . Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell Hathersage, Bradwell and Tideswell are next in the ranking - with an average price of £341,500.