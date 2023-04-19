News you can trust since 1855
This superb, six-bedroom, detached property in rural seclusion on Ratcliffe Way, Hodthorpe, Worksop is on the market for £1.1 million with estate agents Purplebricks. The photo shows the back of the house, with its balcony and raised terrace.This superb, six-bedroom, detached property in rural seclusion on Ratcliffe Way, Hodthorpe, Worksop is on the market for £1.1 million with estate agents Purplebricks. The photo shows the back of the house, with its balcony and raised terrace.
Superb £1.1 million house with balcony views in secluded Derbyshire countryside

Far from the madding crowd, in a secluded Derbyshire countryside location, is this superb £1.1 million property.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST

By the village of Hodthorpe and close to Whitwell and Creswell Crags, the six-bedroom, three-storey house off Ratcliffe Lane is on the market with estate agents Purplebricks, who describe it as “simply stunning”.

It is set in beautiful grounds, spanning just short of an acre, that offer amazing rural views. A first-floor balcony and sweeping lawned gardens with a raised terrace are among its assets.

A grand hallway invites you into the family property and across a ground floor that comprises a choice of living rooms or family rooms, a wonderful fitted kitchen, dining room, playroom, study, sun room or garden room, utility room, boiler room, integral garage and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, the spacious landing leads to a bedroom or living room with en suite, three other double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Stairs then rise to a second floor, where you will find two more bedrooms, both with en suite facilities.

Outside, as well as the rear garden, there is off-street parking space for several vehicles at the front of the property.

Get a feel for the house by browsing through our photo gallery below. You can then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

You've seen the back of the £1.1 million property. Now marvel at this frontage, where there is off-street parking space for several vehicles.

1. Marvellous frontage

You've seen the back of the £1.1 million property. Now marvel at this frontage, where there is off-street parking space for several vehicles. Photo: Zoopla

This grand entrance hallway welcomes you inside the majestic property.

2. Welcome inside

This grand entrance hallway welcomes you inside the majestic property. Photo: Zoopla

A second shot of the stylish entrance hallway, which sets the tone for the rest of the house.

3. Entrance hallway

A second shot of the stylish entrance hallway, which sets the tone for the rest of the house. Photo: Zoopla

Here is our first look at the wonderful, fitted kitchen at the £1.1 million property. With units surrounding a large breakfast island, it is amazingly spacious.

4. Wonderful kitchen

Here is our first look at the wonderful, fitted kitchen at the £1.1 million property. With units surrounding a large breakfast island, it is amazingly spacious. Photo: Zoopla

