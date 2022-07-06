This beautifully designed front garden has gravelled paths running between flower beds containing mature shrubs that surround a central water feature.

Owners put beautifully refurbished 19th century house with bespoke kitchen, four bedrooms and landscaped gardens near Chesterfield on the market for £950,000

A beautifully refurbished, immaculately presented four-bedroom family home dating back to the 1800s contains a seamless blend of contemporary and character features.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:02 pm

Offers in the region of £950,000 are invited for The Hollies at Main Road, Heath, a detached property which has well-maintained wraparound landscaped gardens and a double garage.

Key attractions inside the house include a bespoke breakfast kitchen, an open-plan sitting/dining room and a sumptuous master suite containing bedroom, dressing area and en-suite. Three of the four bedrooms are doubles.

Character features include a handmade heavy oak front door, oak flooring in the entrance hallway, lounge, sitting room and dining room, and oak doors throughout the house.

The Hollies, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is easily accessible to the M1 motorway and has good access to the shops, public houses and other amenities of Heath and Holmewood.

Blenheim Park Estates is handling the sale of the property. To book a viewing, call 0114 358 2020.

1. Breakfast kitchen

The heart of the home is this magnificent and spacious bespoke modern kitchen which has an induction hob and integrated extractor set into the central island, the quartz work surface extending to provide seating for three people. There are two combination ovens, a microwave, under-counter fridge and an integrated dishwasher.

2. Utility room

The sleek modern look of the kitchen extends into the spacious utility room which has a high ceiling with exposed beams. Fitted wall and base units have matching worksurfaces and there are tiled splashbacks.

3. Sitting/dining room

This large flow-through room is divided into sitting and dining areas by an arch. The sitting room has a log-burning stove housed in a stone fireplace with inset storage cabinets either side.display and storage cabinets either side.

4. Lounge

This comfortably-sized lounge has a gas fire with a granite surround.

