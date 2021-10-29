Outdoor swimming pool at four-bedroom house in Chesterfield on the market for £649,950

The stone-built house on Storrs Road, Brampton, has four double bedrooms and is listed on the property website Zoopla as offering “generously proportioned and well appointed accommodation.”
On the market for £649,950, the property has an open plan kitchen/family room and three reception rooms, at least one of which would make a home office.
A conservatory has doors opening to the rear garden while a further set of doors give access to the garden room.
The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes, base and drawer units.
MORE PROPERTY: 'Show stopper' house near Chesterfield which has four bedrooms, a garden room and two stables
In the fully tiled family bathroom a mixer shower is enclosed in a cubicle and the bath, basin and wc complete the white four-piece suite.
The heated outdoor swimming pool is located in the rear garden where there is also a summerhouse.
Ample off-road parking space is available on the block paved driveway which leads to a single garage.
The property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy Residential, Chesterfield.