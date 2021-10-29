Outdoor swimming pool at four-bedroom house in Chesterfield on the market for £649,950

The stone-built house on Storrs Road, Brampton, has four double bedrooms and is listed on the property website Zoopla as offering “generously proportioned and well appointed accommodation.”

On the market for £649,950, the property has an open plan kitchen/family room and three reception rooms, at least one of which would make a home office.

A conservatory has doors opening to the rear garden while a further set of doors give access to the garden room.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes, base and drawer units.

In the fully tiled family bathroom a mixer shower is enclosed in a cubicle and the bath, basin and wc complete the white four-piece suite.

The heated outdoor swimming pool is located in the rear garden where there is also a summerhouse.

Ample off-road parking space is available on the block paved driveway which leads to a single garage.

The property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy Residential, Chesterfield.

1. KItchen The contemporary open-plan kitchen has cream high-gloss wall, drawer and base units with complementary work surfaces over, together with a pull out larder cupboard. Integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer, coffee machine, electric double oven and hob with extractor hood. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room A stone fireplace houses a multi-fuel stove in the living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Family bathroom The bathroom has fully tiled walls and floor and is fitted with a white suite comprising shower cubicle with mixer shower, bath, wash basin and wc. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom This good sized room has fitted wardrobes, base and drawer units and looks out over the rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales