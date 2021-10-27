The property at Mansfield Road, Heath, is on the market for £700,000 and is listed as ‘show stopping’ on the property website Zoopla.

A well-planned layout creates a great sense of space within the property where a homely and welcoming living room features exposed beams and a fireplace with stone surround.

The spacious dining room has a bay front window which allows light to flood in.

Traditional cabinets and units are a feature of the kitchen which overlooks the garden room.

On the first floor, one of the bedrooms has the added luxury of an ensuite.

The well-established rear garden has mature trees and a lawn.

To arrange a viewing or for more details, contact the agent BuckleyBrown.

1. The four-bedroom property fronts Mansfield Road at Heath. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of traditional cabinets and units and has ample work surfaces to prepare meals. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Living room This welcoming room features exposed beams and stone built fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Utility room This spacious room contains traditional cabinets and units, a Belfast sink and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales