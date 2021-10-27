This four-bedroom house at Heath is on the market for £700,000.

Check out this 'show stopper' house near Chesterfield which has four bedrooms, a garden room and two stables

This beautiful four-bedroom detached house in a village near Chesterfield has a garden room, a conservatory, two stables and a double garage.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:34 pm

The property at Mansfield Road, Heath, is on the market for £700,000 and is listed as ‘show stopping’ on the property website Zoopla.

A well-planned layout creates a great sense of space within the property where a homely and welcoming living room features exposed beams and a fireplace with stone surround.

The spacious dining room has a bay front window which allows light to flood in.

Traditional cabinets and units are a feature of the kitchen which overlooks the garden room.

On the first floor, one of the bedrooms has the added luxury of an ensuite.

The well-established rear garden has mature trees and a lawn.

To arrange a viewing or for more details, contact the agent BuckleyBrown.

1.

The four-bedroom property fronts Mansfield Road at Heath.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of traditional cabinets and units and has ample work surfaces to prepare meals.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Living room

This welcoming room features exposed beams and stone built fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Utility room

This spacious room contains traditional cabinets and units, a Belfast sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

Photo: Zoopla

