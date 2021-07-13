Online viewings spark rise in property voyeurs

Research by guided virtual property viewings platform U-See Homes found 81 per cent of those surveyed have looked at an online property listing with no intention of actually viewing it.

The study found curiosity was the driving factor for half of those choosing to do so, at 49 per cent, while checking out a neighbour, friend or colleague’s home was also the driving factor for 16 per cent and 14 per cent did so because it was a luxurious or expensive home.

Simon Dempsey, U-See Homes head of marketing, said: “Advancements in technology have allowed us to take our property perversions to a whole new level, with virtual tour technology allowing us to effectively walk around someone else’s home without any intention of buying it.”

