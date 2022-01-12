North Derbyshire planning applications: Two extra weeks a year for carboot refused
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire. Permission to allow a carboot to operate for two extra weeks a year has been refused.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
30 Manor Avenue, Brimington: Ground floor extension.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
132 High Street, Old Whittington: Pair of semi-detached houses. Refused.
Land next to 15a Wayside Court, Brimington: Withdrawn.
6 Craglands Grove, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension. Conditional permission.
West Garth, 27 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Replacement fence.
Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
18 John Street, Hepthorne, Lane, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.
Fallows End, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: New pitch roof at ground floor, alterations to windows and doors and new Juliet balcony at first floor.
8 Roston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: First floor rear extension and porch to the front.
1 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Change of use from office to hot food takeaway with new extractor flue and associated alterations.
Upper Birchitt, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield Woodhouse Dronfield: Listed building consent for single-storey rear extension with rooms in the roofspace, new windows, roofing, thermal insulation, internal alterations and alterations to existing openings.
Ranslett, Dark Lane, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Rear extension.
Yew Tree Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton: Two-storey rear extension with porch.
17 Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Erection of single-storey three-bedroom dwelling with rooms in roofspace, detached garage and creation of new access.
Land and building near south and east side of 16 Mill Lane, Clay Cross: Change of use of agricultural building to dwelling and construction of new detached plant room.
Green Acre Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of existing building and construction of a new dwelling.
Stone Croft, Loads Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey side and rear extension.
62 Holmesdale Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension.
4 Eden Street, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to existing openings.
26 Acacia Crescent, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear and side extensions.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Henry Fanshawe School Green Lane Dronfield: Demolition of an existing modular classroom and associated works. Approved.
Heath House, Main Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Work to trees. No objection.
6 Rectory Gardens, Killamarsh: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
11 Oakdell, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Thimble Hall, Valley Road, Barlow, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
7 The Ridgeway, Coal Aston, Dronfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.
Top Yard Bungalow, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Standalone single-storey one-room garden office. Conditional permission.
52 Main Road, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Demolition of part of the existing two-storey dwelling with proposed two-storey side extension and single-storey side and rear including raising the roof height. Conditional permission.
14 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Two-storey front extension to form porch and bedroom. Conditional permission.
1 Hospital Cottages, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Bowshaw Showground, Jordanthorpe Parkway, Dronfield: Increased use of site for car boot sale purposes from 14 days per year to 28 days per year. Refused.
5 Heather Close, Calow, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
2 Manor Croft, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Convert garage to bedroom and wet room with disabled facilities. Conditional permission.
The Limes, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.
Barker Cottage, Swathwick Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of barn and erection of kitchen extension and garage. Refused.
114 Clay Lane, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Detached three-bedroom dwelling on land to the rear. Conditional permission.
38a Bridge Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Dropped Kerb installation. Conditional permission.