North Derbyshire planning applications: Two extra weeks a year for carboot refused

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

30 Manor Avenue, Brimington: Ground floor extension.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to allow a carboot to operate for two extra weeks a year have been refused

132 High Street, Old Whittington: Pair of semi-detached houses. Refused.

Land next to 15a Wayside Court, Brimington: Withdrawn.

6 Craglands Grove, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension. Conditional permission.

West Garth, 27 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Replacement fence.

Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

18 John Street, Hepthorne, Lane, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Fallows End, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: New pitch roof at ground floor, alterations to windows and doors and new Juliet balcony at first floor.

8 Roston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: First floor rear extension and porch to the front.

1 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Change of use from office to hot food takeaway with new extractor flue and associated alterations.

Upper Birchitt, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield Woodhouse Dronfield: Listed building consent for single-storey rear extension with rooms in the roofspace, new windows, roofing, thermal insulation, internal alterations and alterations to existing openings.

Ranslett, Dark Lane, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Rear extension.

Yew Tree Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton: Two-storey rear extension with porch.

17 Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Erection of single-storey three-bedroom dwelling with rooms in roofspace, detached garage and creation of new access.

Land and building near south and east side of 16 Mill Lane, Clay Cross: Change of use of agricultural building to dwelling and construction of new detached plant room.

Green Acre Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of existing building and construction of a new dwelling.

Stone Croft, Loads Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey side and rear extension.

62 Holmesdale Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension.

4 Eden Street, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to existing openings.

26 Acacia Crescent, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear and side extensions.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Henry Fanshawe School Green Lane Dronfield: Demolition of an existing modular classroom and associated works. Approved.

Heath House, Main Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Work to trees. No objection.

6 Rectory Gardens, Killamarsh: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

11 Oakdell, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Thimble Hall, Valley Road, Barlow, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

7 The Ridgeway, Coal Aston, Dronfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Top Yard Bungalow, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Standalone single-storey one-room garden office. Conditional permission.

52 Main Road, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Demolition of part of the existing two-storey dwelling with proposed two-storey side extension and single-storey side and rear including raising the roof height. Conditional permission.

14 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield: Two-storey front extension to form porch and bedroom. Conditional permission.

1 Hospital Cottages, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Bowshaw Showground, Jordanthorpe Parkway, Dronfield: Increased use of site for car boot sale purposes from 14 days per year to 28 days per year. Refused.

5 Heather Close, Calow, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

2 Manor Croft, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Convert garage to bedroom and wet room with disabled facilities. Conditional permission.

The Limes, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Barker Cottage, Swathwick Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of barn and erection of kitchen extension and garage. Refused.

114 Clay Lane, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Detached three-bedroom dwelling on land to the rear. Conditional permission.

38a Bridge Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Dropped Kerb installation. Conditional permission.