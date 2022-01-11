Take a look at this handsome cottage with four double bedrooms near Staveley - up for sale with a guide price of £290,000

Inkersall Farm Cottage on Inkersall Road, Inkersall is described on the website Zoopla as “a handsome sandstone, attached cottage set in an enclosed, gated courtyard with outbuildings and gardens.”

Oil fired heating with a combi boiler warms the end cottage which has undergone a programme of modernisation.

The property has a farmhouse kitchen and a large open-plan lounge diner with wood burning stove. All the bedrooms are on the first floor where there is also a modern shower room/wc.

The property is not connected to the mains sewer and shares a septic tank with a neighbouring property.

Mains water is connected.

To arrange a viewing, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 494042.

1. Kitchen Wooden cabinets and units give a rustic feel to the farmhouse kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge/diner A wood burning stove and rustic ceiling beam are focal points of the large open-plan lounge/diner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Office One of the downstairs reception rooms is used as an office by the current owners of the cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom All the bedrooms are double and located on the first floor of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales