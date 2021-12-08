North Derbyshire planning applications: Including new mental health facility
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Construction of a new mental health facility and energy centre, associated landscaping, groundworks, parking, and access arrangements.
10 Stanford Way, Walton: Single-storey side extension.
Technique Stadium, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Single-storey detached sports bar set in the car park of the Technique Stadium.
49 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing shed and greenhouse and erect new greenhouse.
Lifestyle Village High Street, Old Whittington: Work to trees.
12 Fieldhead Way, Newbold, Derbyshire: Work to trees.
85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall: Re-submission - two storey side extension.
Land behind 49 and 51 Pomegranate Road, Newbold: Work to trees.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
74 Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.
519 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and single-storey rear extension including the demolition of a garden room. Conditional permission.
22 St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield: Additional storey to existing dwelling. Conditional permission.
16 Orchards Way, Walton: Hardstanding to provide two parking spaces. Conditional permission.
1 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage. Refused.
61B Calow Lane, Hasland: Single-storey rear extension with basement. Conditional permission.
40 Bentham Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
5 Sandstone Avenue, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
32 Hillside Drive, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
10 Portland Close, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Unconditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
78 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Extension to an existing dwelling consisting of a two-storey extension to the side of the house, single-storey extension to the rear and alteration to the existing front entrance an bay window.
17A Station Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Application for stables for private use (affecting a public right of way).
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
40 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Demolish existing garage and erect a new two-storey side extension with a second storey over the existing ground floor kitchen.
Conditional permission.
27 Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Proposed single-storey rear extension with elevated rear platform to form terrace/steps to garden. Conditional permission.
12 Willow Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
Brookfields Farm, Main Road, Holmesfield: Retrospective application for engineering operations relating to equestrian use to alter land levels on land adjacent. Withdrawn - no decision.
Bethel, Derby Road. Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension to form granny annexe and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
36 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Demolition of store and WC and construction of single-storey rear extension, alterations to existing rear fenestration and conversion of loft. Conditional permission.
3 Rotherham Road, Eckington: Application for the creation of new access (conservation area). Conditional permission.
221 Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield: Erection of a single-storey prefabricated garden shed to the front of the property. Conditional permission.
Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Notification of prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings. Refused.
20 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Addition of first floor to bungalow and two-storey rear extension with Juliet balconies. Conditional permission.
Cornerways, Matlock Road, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Application for a single-storey rear extension and alterations to front window. Conditional permission.
Bonny Brook, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Single-storey outbuilding to provide two stables and a tack room/store (conservation area)(revised scheme). Refused.
Land to south of Green Acres, Langer Lane, Wingerworth: Environmental impact assessment for solar photovoltaic array. No environmental impact assessment required.