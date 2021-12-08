North Derbyshire planning applications: Including new mental health facility

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Construction of a new mental health facility and energy centre, associated landscaping, groundworks, parking, and access arrangements.

10 Stanford Way, Walton: Single-storey side extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest north east Derbyshire planning applications

Technique Stadium, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Single-storey detached sports bar set in the car park of the Technique Stadium.

49 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing shed and greenhouse and erect new greenhouse.

Lifestyle Village High Street, Old Whittington: Work to trees.

12 Fieldhead Way, Newbold, Derbyshire: Work to trees.

85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall: Re-submission - two storey side extension.

Land behind 49 and 51 Pomegranate Road, Newbold: Work to trees.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

74 Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

519 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and single-storey rear extension including the demolition of a garden room. Conditional permission.

22 St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield: Additional storey to existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

16 Orchards Way, Walton: Hardstanding to provide two parking spaces. Conditional permission.

1 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage. Refused.

61B Calow Lane, Hasland: Single-storey rear extension with basement. Conditional permission.

40 Bentham Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

5 Sandstone Avenue, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

32 Hillside Drive, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

10 Portland Close, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Unconditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

78 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Extension to an existing dwelling consisting of a two-storey extension to the side of the house, single-storey extension to the rear and alteration to the existing front entrance an bay window.

17A Station Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Application for stables for private use (affecting a public right of way).

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

40 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Demolish existing garage and erect a new two-storey side extension with a second storey over the existing ground floor kitchen.

Conditional permission.

27 Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Proposed single-storey rear extension with elevated rear platform to form terrace/steps to garden. Conditional permission.

12 Willow Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Brookfields Farm, Main Road, Holmesfield: Retrospective application for engineering operations relating to equestrian use to alter land levels on land adjacent. Withdrawn - no decision.

Bethel, Derby Road. Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension to form granny annexe and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

36 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Demolition of store and WC and construction of single-storey rear extension, alterations to existing rear fenestration and conversion of loft. Conditional permission.

3 Rotherham Road, Eckington: Application for the creation of new access (conservation area). Conditional permission.

221 Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield: Erection of a single-storey prefabricated garden shed to the front of the property. Conditional permission.

Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Notification of prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings. Refused.

20 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Addition of first floor to bungalow and two-storey rear extension with Juliet balconies. Conditional permission.

Cornerways, Matlock Road, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Application for a single-storey rear extension and alterations to front window. Conditional permission.

Bonny Brook, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Single-storey outbuilding to provide two stables and a tack room/store (conservation area)(revised scheme). Refused.

Land to south of Green Acres, Langer Lane, Wingerworth: Environmental impact assessment for solar photovoltaic array. No environmental impact assessment required.