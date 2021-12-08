North Derbyshire planning applications: Including new mental health facility

Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:02 am

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Construction of a new mental health facility and energy centre, associated landscaping, groundworks, parking, and access arrangements.

10 Stanford Way, Walton: Single-storey side extension.

The latest north east Derbyshire planning applications

Technique Stadium, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Single-storey detached sports bar set in the car park of the Technique Stadium.

49 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing shed and greenhouse and erect new greenhouse.

Lifestyle Village High Street, Old Whittington: Work to trees.

12 Fieldhead Way, Newbold, Derbyshire: Work to trees.

85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall: Re-submission - two storey side extension.

Land behind 49 and 51 Pomegranate Road, Newbold: Work to trees.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

74 Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

519 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer and single-storey rear extension including the demolition of a garden room. Conditional permission.

22 St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield: Additional storey to existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

16 Orchards Way, Walton: Hardstanding to provide two parking spaces. Conditional permission.

1 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage. Refused.

61B Calow Lane, Hasland: Single-storey rear extension with basement. Conditional permission.

40 Bentham Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

5 Sandstone Avenue, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

32 Hillside Drive, Walton: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

10 Portland Close, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Unconditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

78 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: Extension to an existing dwelling consisting of a two-storey extension to the side of the house, single-storey extension to the rear and alteration to the existing front entrance an bay window.

17A Station Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Application for stables for private use (affecting a public right of way).

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

40 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Demolish existing garage and erect a new two-storey side extension with a second storey over the existing ground floor kitchen.

Conditional permission.

27 Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Proposed single-storey rear extension with elevated rear platform to form terrace/steps to garden. Conditional permission.

12 Willow Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Brookfields Farm, Main Road, Holmesfield: Retrospective application for engineering operations relating to equestrian use to alter land levels on land adjacent. Withdrawn - no decision.

Bethel, Derby Road. Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension to form granny annexe and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

36 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Demolition of store and WC and construction of single-storey rear extension, alterations to existing rear fenestration and conversion of loft. Conditional permission.

3 Rotherham Road, Eckington: Application for the creation of new access (conservation area). Conditional permission.

221 Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield: Erection of a single-storey prefabricated garden shed to the front of the property. Conditional permission.

Greenhouse Farm, Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Notification of prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to two dwellings. Refused.

20 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Addition of first floor to bungalow and two-storey rear extension with Juliet balconies. Conditional permission.

Cornerways, Matlock Road, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Application for a single-storey rear extension and alterations to front window. Conditional permission.

Bonny Brook, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Single-storey outbuilding to provide two stables and a tack room/store (conservation area)(revised scheme). Refused.

Land to south of Green Acres, Langer Lane, Wingerworth: Environmental impact assessment for solar photovoltaic array. No environmental impact assessment required.

