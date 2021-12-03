Stunning four-bedroom family home near Chesterfield has its own bar, conservatory, space for a gym and is priced at £625,000

The property on Lodge Drive, Wingerworth, which has far-reaching views, is listed as ‘stunning’ on the property website Zoopla.

Wow factors include a modern kitchen with American fridge-freezer and integrated appliances, a contemporary en suite shower room to the master bedroom and underfloor heating.

One of the first-floor rooms, which is currently used as an office, could become a fifth bedroom.

A conservatory at the rear of the house overlooks the garden which is laid with Astroturf and has a sandstone patio seating area and water features.

The gated block paved driveway enables parking for several vehicles and there is a double garage with electric door.

For further details or to arrange a viewing, contact the estate agent Pinewood Properties – Clay Cross

1. Conservatory Natural light floods into the rear of the house through a conservatory which enjoys views over the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Rear garden Astroturf and Indian sandstone paved patio are features of the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/diner The modern kitchen diner has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances including an American style fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family room Welcome your guests with a relaxing drink at the built-in bar area in the family room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales