Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

5 Grove Gardens, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear elevation.

6 Spire Heights, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications - including holiday lets, eco-homes and new eateries

11 Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Retention of garden games room, covered yard and boundary wall.

187A Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Change of use from offices to beauty salon.

The Dumbles, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Outline planning for up to three eco single-storey dwellings

The Paddock, 23 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Conversion of existing goat shed/stables into holiday let with access driveway and parking areas to serve the proposed unit and the adjacent dwelling.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

3 Chander Mews, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

146 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Garden room extension and raising garden to form raised patio. Conditional permission.

10 Stormont Grove, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Erection of a detached garage. Conditional permission.

24 Dukes Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield: Rear extension and garage conversion - resubmission. Conditional permission.

24 Ling Road, Walton: Hip to gable conversion and rear dormer loft conversion. Conditional permission.

6 Burkitt Drive, Woodthorpe: Single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission.

34 Acacia Avenue, Hollingwood: Two-storey side extension forming enlarged kitchen - living area at ground floor with additional bedroom at first floor and relocated bathroom. Conditional permission.

34 Grangewood Road, Birdholme: Single-storey rear extension. Refused.

12A Saltergate, Chesterfield: Change of use from retail to hot food take-away for desserts. Conditional permission.

Long Cottage, 79 High Street, Old Whittington: Demolition of garage and porch, erection of side extension containing glazed link and double garage, erection of a single-storey extension attached to the rear of the garage with utility, WC and garden room and alterations to front wall. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

46 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield: Rear extension, alterations and bay window on front elevation.

14 The Crescent, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension.

138 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Change from a retail store to a sandwich shop.

Herne House, Mansfield Road, Mile Hill, Hasland: Conversion of former coach house to residential unit.

5 Plover Way, Calow, Chesterfield: Double-storey rear extension and side canopy to outbuilding.

151 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Application for single-storey rear extension, extension to garage, porch, veranda, alterations to hall window and Juliet balcony.

5 Heather Close, Calow, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

27 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Demolition of existing rear extensions and erection of single storey rear extension and front porch, conversion of car port to granny annex and extension of the existing access. Conditional permission.

23 Church Street, Calow, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

25 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extensions and detached garage to front. Conditional permission.

The Cornerstone Main Road, Unstone, Dronfield: Application for part-demolition to rear, rebuild to two storeys with additional two-storey rear extension, single-storey garage and store, conversion of existing garage, new boundary wall and access gates. Refused.

27 Deerpark Crescent, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single-storey flat roof rear extension to create a new kitchen/dining area and snug. Conditional permission.

Mardon House, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Demolition and construction of replacement dwelling. Conditional permission.

Cowley Gore, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension with recessed balcony and double garage. Refused.

Park Cottage, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield: Agricultural barn built upon existing foundation. Conditional permission.