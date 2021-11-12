North Derbyshire planning applications: Including Eco homes and four new dwellings

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Unit 1, Ravenside Retail Park, Park Road, Chesterfield: External alterations to the south and east elevations of the building.

6 Woodnook Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a larger replacement conservatory with tiled roof.

18 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

3 St Augustines Drive, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Proposed single-storey extension to rear of shop and additional parking to front of the site.

Winding Wheel, 13 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Affixing a Civic Society blue commemorative plaque.

Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Affixing Civic Society blue commemorative plaque to building.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

2 Foxbrook Court, Walton, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension and extension to existing garage. Conditional permission.

44 Churston Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of council-owned land to allow for hardstanding and lowered kerb as part of a disabled adaptation. Conditional permission.

Co-Operative Stores, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: One fascia sign and three window vinyls. Conditional permission.

64 Lindale Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of rear kitchen extension with a small wrap-around including a small WC and utility and double garage to the side of the property. Conditional permission.

6 Tennyson Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey side extension to form kitchen/dining area. Conditional permission.

35 Netherfield Road, Somersall: First floor side extension, pitched roof over existing garage and erection of a front porch. Conditional permission.

450 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Change of use of Unit A from previous motor trade/retail use to a storage facility with trade counter for trade and retail sales - with associated alterations and extension. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

10 Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Application to remove Leylandii covered by Higham Conservation Area.

Belfit Hill Farm, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Outline application with all matters reserved, except access, for up to five Eco homes.

92 Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield: Detached two-bedroom dwelling.

Springfield House, Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton: Single-storey side extension.

Rough Close Farm, Coldharbour Lane, Ashover, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension to dwelling (affecting a public right of way).

40 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Demolish existing garage and erect a new two-storey side extension with a second storey over the existing ground floor.

27 Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Proposed single-storey rear extension with elevated rear platform to form terrace/steps to garden.

Park House Farm, Pilsley Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Residential development of four dwellings including the demolition of existing barn and ancillary farm buildings (affecting a public right of way).

Bethel, Derby Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension to form granny annexe and single storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

15 Tapton Way Calow Chesterfield: Application for single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

8 Moorlawn Avenue, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single-storey flat-roofed garage, single-storey side extension, enlargement of rear dormer window and replacement of concrete tile roof covering with natural slate. Conditionally approved.

17 Slacks Lane, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension to front. Conditionally approved.

Land north of Woodland Walk, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Storage building. Withdrawn - no decision.

Nether Highoredish Farm, Berridge Lane, Ashover, Chesterfield: Application for single storey bedroom and sun lounge extension. Conditionally approved.

The Bungalow Ashover Road Littlemoor Ashover Chesterfield: Remodel of bungalow with two-storey rear extension with cladding in zinc, new fenestration and balcony. Conditionally approved.