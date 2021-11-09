-

Cheapest houses currently for sale in Derbyshire: affordable properties in Derbyshire

Here’s a list of the cheapest houses currently for sale in Derbyshire, according to Zoopla.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:48 am

Derbyshire, as of right now, has some brilliant affordable houses on sale – with one as low as £14,000.

Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve put together a list of the seven cheapest housing properties that are currently for sale on their website.

1. 61 Mill Street, Ilkeston

This 2 bedroom terraced house in Ilkeston is currently priced at £14,000.

2. Loscoe Road, Heanor

This three bedroom terraced house is priced at £29,000 as of this moment.

3. 323 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor

A three bedroom semi detached house, this property currently costs £40,000.

4. Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston

This £45,000 property is only 0.3 miles away from two primary schools, making it ideal if you have young children.

