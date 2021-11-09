Cheapest houses currently for sale in Derbyshire: affordable properties in Derbyshire

Derbyshire, as of right now, has some brilliant affordable houses on sale – with one as low as £14,000.
Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve put together a list of the seven cheapest housing properties that are currently for sale on their website.
1. 61 Mill Street, Ilkeston
This 2 bedroom terraced house in Ilkeston is currently priced at £14,000.
Photo: -
2. Loscoe Road, Heanor
This three bedroom terraced house is priced at £29,000 as of this moment.
Photo: -
3. 323 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor
A three bedroom semi detached house, this property currently costs £40,000.
Photo: -
4. Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston
This £45,000 property is only 0.3 miles away from two primary schools, making it ideal if you have young children.
Photo: -