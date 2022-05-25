North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield to Dronfield, Killamarsh and Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land next to Four Poplars, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Two-storey, detached three-bedroom dwelling house.

Land off Hall Lane, Staveley: New access road to facilitate the development of the section of the Hartington employment development to the west of the River Rother together with extension to the development area and the provision of potential rail access.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

14 Newbold Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield: Loft conversion.

50 Hill View Road, Brimington: Two-storey side and rear extension with rendering to walls.

37 Coupland Close, Old Whittington: Removal of existing timber shed and erection of new single storey side extension, internal refurbishment and associated works.

123 Racecourse Road, Newbold: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey rear extension for accessible bedroom with ensuite facilities.

72-78 Devon Drive, Brimington: Single-storey self-contained shop unit attached to existing building.

3 Bursdon Close, Old Whittington: New garage roof, porch, side and rear single-storey extension.

272-274 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of two dwellings into one.

390 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Conversion of domestic dwelling to cafe at ground floor level and the creation of a single dwelling at first floor level.

25 Swaddale Avenue, Tapton: Conversion of front garden into driveway, removal of land, retaining walls built, soakaways installed and concrete finish. Parking for two cars.

Post House Nursery, 15 High Street, Brimington: Roof repairs to outbuildings.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

3 Chander Mews, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Ground floor extension to the rear. Conditional permission.

5 Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension and front porch. Conditional permission.

8 Treeneuk Gardens, Chesterfield: Driveway extension. Conditional permission.

Land next to 32 Hunters Walk, Chesterfield: Change of use of land to domestic garden. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

205-207 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Proposed change of use from shop and house to nine-bedroom home of multiple occupation.

25 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Extension to enlarge first floor bedroom on front of house by adding another storey to existing porch.

1a Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Part demolition of existing single-storey lounge extension at the rear and replacement with two-storey extension.

29 Redwood Avenue, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage/store.

349 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: single-storey rear/side extension.

Brookbank, Hockley Lane, Ashover: Demolition of single-storey rear bathroom extension and construction of two-storey rear extension.

154 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey double garage on the base of previously existing double garage base.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

1 Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Outline application for residential development. Conditional permission.

32 Shakespeare Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

24 Rose Way, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

34 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Proposed two-storey side extension to match existing, replacing existing single garage. Conditional permission.

19 Eastfield Road, Dronfield: First-floor extension over existing single-storey side and demolition of existing conservatory and construction of rear single-storey extension. Conditional permission.

82 Thanet Street, Clay Cross: Single-storey rear and side extension to existing property. Conditional permission.

12 Park Avenue Dronfield: Demolition of dwelling and creation of new five-bed dwelling. Conditional permission.

1 Walton Way, Wingerworth: Rear extension and raising of roofline to create first floor accommodation. Conditional permission.

1 The Limes, Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Retrospective application for existing garden shed. Approved.

17 Longcroft Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

8 Lime Close, Calow: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension and porch to front. Conditional permission.