Broombank at Main Road, Nether Padley, Grindleford is up for sale for £1,250,000.

Beautiful six-bedroom family home with one acre of grounds and a tennis court in a desirable Peak District village is yours for £1,250,000

A superb six-bedroom detached home in the Peak District National Park with an acre of well-maintained gardens and its own tennis court is on the market for £125,000.

Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:29 am

Broombank, Main Road, Nether Padley, Grindleford boasts period features and stylish interiors throughout while the significant sized plot has potential for extension or development.

The agent Spencer describes the property as offering “a wealth of accommodation and grounds, a viewing is a must to fully appreciate this much loved home."

Accommodation includes an open-plan, split-level lounge and dining room, a well fitted breakfast kitchen, a family bathroom and two en-suites.

One of the bedrooms boasts beautiful turret-style windows, while another is currently used as a study.

The lovingly maintained gardens include a paved patio area, rockery and pond, large lawn with established vegetable plots, planted borders and greenhouse.

A double garage at the side of the house is accessed via a driveway which sweeps around the front lawn.

Grindleford is one of the most popular villages in the Peak District, according to Zoopla which is listing the property on its website.

1. Kitchen

The well laid out breakfast/kitchen has fitted units. There is access to the ample cellar space and utility room.

2. Sitting room

The stylish sitting room has a feature fireplace and a bay window which looks out onto the garden.

3. Dining room

The open-plan, split level dining room and sitting room.

4. Bathroom

The property contains a family bathroom and two en-suites.

