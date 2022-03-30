North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey side and rear extension.

31 St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Drop curb and car parking to the front.

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

175 Old Road, Chesterfield: First floor side and rear extension.

195 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Single-story rear extension to replace existing single story extension and conservatory.

18 Dorset Drive, Brimington: Two-storey side extension to existing dwelling, consisting of ground floor garage and first floor bedroom with en-suite.

Hollingwood Lock House, 22 Works Road, Hollingwood: Palisade fence round the boat trip mooring.

6 Fairfield Drive, Holme Hall: First floor extension over garage with minor external alterations.

Land at Bamford Road, Inkersall: Dormer bungalow with drive for on-site car parking.

15 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey extension.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

16 Grove Gardens, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear. Prior approval not required.

9 Briardene Close, Holme Hall: Continuation of use of conservatory as a beauty studio. Conditional permission.

Sheepbridge Works, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge: Open timber storage racks. Conditional permission.

94 St Augustines Avenue, Birdholme: Detached garage. Conditional permission.

175 Walton Road, Walton: Single-storey rear extension to dwelling. Conditional permission.

91 Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield: Dormers and gables to existing loft conversion, conversion of garage to living space, alterations to existing conservatory to an orangery, extension to side elevation to create utility room, extension to front elevation to create en-suite, and kitchen, and balcony. Refused.

40 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Two-storey extension to front of dwelling. Conditional permission.

Land next to former St Josephs RC Church, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Erection of three detached dwellings. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Rough Close Farm, Coldharbour Lane, Ashover: Two-storey extension to south elevation and alterations to openings.

77 Blacksmith Lane, Calow: Dormer to accommodate through the floor lift, single-storey front extension to existing garage along with other internal adaptations and external works, including a new single-storey hydrotherapy annex to rear garden.

Waters Meet, Middle Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Single-storey front and rear extensions.

28 Woodview, Renishaw: New access and driveway on front of property.

Bluster Castle Farm, Birley Road, Birley, Cutthorpe: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of new dwelling and garage.

65 Elvaston Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension

46 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor: Rear and side extension for garage.

Elmwood House, Snowdon Lane, Troway, Marsh Lane: Auxiliary accommodation to existing storage building, comprising three bedrooms, one with en-suite, a bathroom, a kitchenette, a lounge and loft storage area.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

21 Cruck Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolish existing conservatory, single-storey rear extension, single storey side extension consisting of garage and two-storey side extension to extend existing bedrooms. Conditional permission.

7 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey extension to the rear. Conditional permission.

Wingfield Court, Clay Cross: Six industrial and business use units. Conditional permission.

8 Birkin Avenue, New Tupton: Two-storey rear extension with first floor obscure glazed side window. Conditional permission.

Alice Head Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: Conversion and extension of existing stone barn to form residential dwelling. Refused.

33 Durham Avenue, Grassmoor: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Land east of Parkhouse Hotel, Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Shop with seven car parking spaces, cycle parking, bin stores and landscaping. Conditional permission.

73 High Street, Clay Cross: Single-storey detached shop unit on land adjacent. Refused.

Willow Tree House, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

47 Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh: Vehicular access. Conditional permission.

36 Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Work to trees. No objection.