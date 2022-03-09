North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

14 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension.

84 Highfield Lane, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

4 and 6 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use from residential to residential care.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

26 Trevorrow Crescent, Chesterfield: Change of use from dwelling to a solo care home. Withdrawn.

22 Rhodes Avenue, Newbold: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a ground floor rear extension. Conditional permission.

32 - 36 Rose Hill, Chesterfield: Replacement of five first floor and five second floor windows on Rose Hill elevation. Conditional permission.

Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of the Stephenson Memorial Hall to create an integrated cultural centre using the existing auditorium and museum spaces. Includes the reallocation of the original historic building entrance, accessible routes and lifts servicing all floors, improved capacity and comfort in auditorium, new bar and cafe spaces, improved staff and performer facilities within Station Back Lane extension and the creation of a sense of arrival to chesterfield through the creation of a Corporation Street Link Gallery extension. Conditional permission.

A Cottam And Co, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield Trading Estate: New entrance pod, creation of a new second floor within the existing building, alterations to existing wall cladding and window fenestrations, creation of new off-street car parking with new access onto Carrwood Road and enlargement of the existing car park to create a commercial vehicle turning area within the site. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

227 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Change of use from a tattoo studio to a residential property.

11 Hawkshead Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Lawful development certificate for demolition of existing conservatory and construction of proposed single-storey rear extension.

77 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Conversion of garage with first-floor extension, alterations to openings, single and two-storey extension to rear.

Silverdale New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of entrance porch and front bay window and the construction of a single-storey front extension, a raised terrace and provision of vehicle turning head.

5 Henmoor Court, Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Sewage disposal works, Bridge Street, New Tupton: County Matters application for single glass reinforced plastic ferric dosing kiosk and single GRP sodium hydroxide kiosk, associated pipework and emergency shower facility. No objection.

Brooklands Bottom Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: General purpose agricultural building for the storage of crops and implements. Withdrawn.

166 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension and first floor side extension. Conditional permission.

36 Vicarage Close, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

36 Main Road, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Single-storey extension to the south elevation of the cottage and proposed addition of two dormer windows. Conditional permission.

25 Longcroft Crescent, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey front extension, single-storey rear extension and two new window openings in west side elevation. Conditional permission.

Cowley Hall Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Agricultural building for storage of agricultural equipment, hay and sheep at lambing time. Refused.

2 Sutton Court, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension and alteration to existing openings. Conditional permission.

Land north of Main Road, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: New site access to field and laying of access track with tarmac and road planings. Refused.

Land opposite Rockdside Cottage, Alton Lane, Littlemoor, Ashover: Building to store implements, machinery and livestock shelter. Withdrawn.

The Orchard, Main Road, Heath, Chesterfield: Conservatory to rear and side. Conditional permission.

Land west of telecommunications mast, Belland Lane, Stonedge, Ashover: Six timber chalets to be used as holiday lets associated with use of existing fishing ponds including parking facilities and installation of a small package sewage treatment plant. Withdrawn.