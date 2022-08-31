North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Alfreton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

47 King Street, Brimington: Single-storey rear extension.

20 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of 20 and 22 Somersall Lane and erection of three replacement dwellings with associated parking and turning areas.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5 Raneld Mount, Walton: Detached single-storey garden office and store for use as hairdressing salon.

34 Newbold Avenue, Newbold: Demolition of existing side and rear extension and erection of a new side and rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton: Roof refurbishment and carport extension. Conditional permission.

Ashgate Dental Practice, 138 Ashgate Road: Retention of single-storey front/side extension. Refused.

Land At Bamford Road, Inkersall: Dormer bungalow with drive for on-site car parking. Conditional permission.

11 Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Retention of garden games room, covered yard and boundary wall. Refused.

10 St Pauls Avenue, Hasland: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

The Paddock, 23 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Conversion of existing goat shed/stables into holiday let with access driveway and parking areas to serve the proposed unit. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Derbyshire County Council Library and Information Centre, Killamarsh Community Campus, Stanley Street, Killamarsh: Demolition of former library and youth centre and change of use of land to car park.

29 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.

33 Ridd Way, Wingerworth: Single-storey side extension following demolition of existing side extension.

Blackberry Cottage, Hay Lane, Milltown, Ashover: Two-storey extension to rear of dwelling.

10 Gainsborough Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erect single-storey rear extension.

8 Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension.

38 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension to existing dormer to form garage and front porch.

Butchers Arms, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Change of use of former public house to single dwelling house.

23 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Proposed conservatory at rear.

22 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey Rear extension to existing detached bungalow.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

7 Marston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

206 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Alteration to front boundary wall. Conditional permission.

56 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to front and side. Conditional permission.

24b Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

1 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound extension. Conditional permission.

Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: Replacement garage at side of property. Conditional permission.

The Limes, Main Road, Higham: Conversion of garden building including extension into a self-contained granny annex. Conditional permission.

230 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Raising of roof to create rooms in roof space and a new side dormer. Conditional permission.

Westwood Farm, Robridding Road, Robridding, Ashover: Installation of electricity supply, water supply and solar panels to land off Wirestone Lane. Conditional permission.

22 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Garage conversion and extension of garage into existing driveway. Conditional permission.

6 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: Demolition of an existing single-storey side extension. Alterations to an existing conservatory and erection of a double-storey side extension with front porch entrance. Conditional permission.

Springview Farm, Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton: New farm yard access and blocking up of existing access. Conditional permission.

Moorside Court, Rotherside Road, Eckington: Erection of a two-storey office building.

Conditional permission.

23 Elm Street, Temple Normanton: Altering the flat windows on the front elevation to two bay windows. Conditional permission.