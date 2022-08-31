North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Alfreton
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
47 King Street, Brimington: Single-storey rear extension.
20 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of 20 and 22 Somersall Lane and erection of three replacement dwellings with associated parking and turning areas.
Most Popular
-
1
Farmhouse with £895,000 price tag on edge of Peak District has separate annex that could generate income as holiday let
-
2
Red Arrows fly over Derbyshire following eventful display at Rhyl Airshow
-
3
Derbyshire pet lovers share photos of their furry friends for International Dog Day
-
4
10 of the best rated Chesterfield hair salons, according to Google reviews
-
5
Chesterfield's hottest place to buy a home and most popular houses in each area revealed
5 Raneld Mount, Walton: Detached single-storey garden office and store for use as hairdressing salon.
34 Newbold Avenue, Newbold: Demolition of existing side and rear extension and erection of a new side and rear extension.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton: Roof refurbishment and carport extension. Conditional permission.
Ashgate Dental Practice, 138 Ashgate Road: Retention of single-storey front/side extension. Refused.
Land At Bamford Road, Inkersall: Dormer bungalow with drive for on-site car parking. Conditional permission.
11 Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Retention of garden games room, covered yard and boundary wall. Refused.
10 St Pauls Avenue, Hasland: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.
The Paddock, 23 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Conversion of existing goat shed/stables into holiday let with access driveway and parking areas to serve the proposed unit. Refused.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
Derbyshire County Council Library and Information Centre, Killamarsh Community Campus, Stanley Street, Killamarsh: Demolition of former library and youth centre and change of use of land to car park.
29 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.
33 Ridd Way, Wingerworth: Single-storey side extension following demolition of existing side extension.
Blackberry Cottage, Hay Lane, Milltown, Ashover: Two-storey extension to rear of dwelling.
10 Gainsborough Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erect single-storey rear extension.
8 Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension.
38 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension to existing dormer to form garage and front porch.
Butchers Arms, Main Road, Marsh Lane: Change of use of former public house to single dwelling house.
23 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Proposed conservatory at rear.
22 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey Rear extension to existing detached bungalow.
Read More
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
7 Marston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
206 Holmley Lane, Coal Aston: Alteration to front boundary wall. Conditional permission.
56 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to front and side. Conditional permission.
24b Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
1 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound extension. Conditional permission.
Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: Replacement garage at side of property. Conditional permission.
The Limes, Main Road, Higham: Conversion of garden building including extension into a self-contained granny annex. Conditional permission.
230 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Raising of roof to create rooms in roof space and a new side dormer. Conditional permission.
Westwood Farm, Robridding Road, Robridding, Ashover: Installation of electricity supply, water supply and solar panels to land off Wirestone Lane. Conditional permission.
22 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Garage conversion and extension of garage into existing driveway. Conditional permission.
6 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: Demolition of an existing single-storey side extension. Alterations to an existing conservatory and erection of a double-storey side extension with front porch entrance. Conditional permission.
Springview Farm, Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton: New farm yard access and blocking up of existing access. Conditional permission.
Moorside Court, Rotherside Road, Eckington: Erection of a two-storey office building.
Conditional permission.
23 Elm Street, Temple Normanton: Altering the flat windows on the front elevation to two bay windows. Conditional permission.
The Old Church, Westfield Lane, Middle Handley: Dismantle widen and rebuild Lychgate to improve existing vehicular access. Withdrawn.