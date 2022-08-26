Farmhouse with £895,000 price tag on edge of Peak District has separate annex that could generate income as holiday let

Further accommodation is provided above the garage where there is a study/office with a shower room that makes this area ideal for working from home or for use as a guest suite.

The property at Darley Road, Stonedge, near Ashover, is described by estate agent Wilkins Vardy as a “superb detached property, which is presently divided into two dwellings, but could easily be altered to form a single executive home.”

On the market for £895,000, the main house comprises two reception rooms, three double bedrooms and a garden room overlooking south facing landscaped gardens and adjacent open countryside. The two-bed annex has been used for holiday lets.

The property sits on an extensive plot with electrically operated double gates at the entrance and a block paved driveway with ample space for car/caravan parking that leads to a detached double garage. There is also a detached stone-built single garage at the side of the main farmhouse.

1. Kitchen The kitchen has limed oak units with complementary work surfaces and integrated appliances including a dishwasher, electric oven hob with extractor hood. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room This generously sized reception room has a multi-fuel stove sitting in a stone fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Garden room This eye-catching room looks out over the landscaped gardens and has French doors opening onto the rear patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom The farmhouse has three double bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales