North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

All Inn, Lowgates, Staveley: Minor amendments to the footpath and landscaping arrangement following discussions with urban design officer.

HSBC Bank, Market Place, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing external ATM signage with new.

5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton: Roof refurbishment and existing car port extension.

25 Summerfield Road, Boythorpe: Single/two-storey rear extension.

Burlington House, Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Third storey to create 13 residential apartments.

Second and third floor, West Bars House, West Bars, Chesterfield: Change of use of second and third floor to eight self-contained units.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 Rushen Mount, Birdholme, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Unit 3, Stonegravels Industrial Estate, Meltham Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use from storage to light industrial. Conditional permission.

128 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension. Refused.

Universal Hydraulics Ltd, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield Trading Estate: Extension to factory/workshop. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Tramore, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton: Two-storey rear extension with balcony, first floor front extension, alterations to openings and new double garage.

1 Elm Tree Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension and creation of new parking area.

16 Ash Close, Killamarsh: first floor extension over garage.

4 Howard Drive, North Wingfield: Two-storey side and front extension.

4 Foxcroft Drive, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension.

1 Garth Way, Dronfield: Single-storey front extension and new pitched roof over the carport.

43 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of conservatory and detached garage and erection of single-storey rear extension and replacement brick built garage.

Mount Pleasant Farm, Back Lane, Brackenfield, Alfreton: Single-storey extension to side and rear of existing dwelling.

344 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Rear, side extension plus addition of gable ends and loft conversion.

32 Shakespeare Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.

24 Rose Way, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension.

Nursery Rhymes Day Nursery, Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Extension to front of day nursery premises and new boundary wall.

4 Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton: Demolition of an existing outbuilding and the construction of a new outbuilding.

Land west of stables and Smithy Brook Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Conversion of barn from flower farm workshops to dwelling and flower farm workshops.

Longside House, Longside Road, Holymoorside: Conversion of two outbuildings into a single-storey three bedroom holiday let/ancillary accommodation.

19 Eastfield Road, Dronfield: First floor extension over existing single-storey side and demolition of existing conservatory and construction of rear single-storey extension.

34 Station Road, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Two-storey side extension to match existing, replacing existing single garage.

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and replacement with a two-storey, five-bedroom dwelling with Juliet balcony to west elevation, first floor terrace to south elevation, double integral garage.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

65 Elvaston Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

28 Woodview, Renishaw: New vehicular access and driveway to front of property.

Conditional permission.

46 Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor: Rear extension and side extension for garage.

Conditional permission.

2 Palmer Crescent, Dronfield: Demolition of front conservatory and construction of single-storey front extension and new first floor over existing side extension. Conditional permission.

Birch Croft, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension with rooms in roofspace, dormers and alterations to openings. Conditional permission.

Land on the south east corner of Church Street and Rectory Close, Eckington: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

12 Dronfield Civic Centre, Dronfield: Change of use from cafe to pub/wine bar. Conditional permission.