Within its rural setting, this sleek Derbyshire home definitely has the wow factor.

Croft House Farm is extremely spacious, and lends itself to entertaining with a large hall and dining area, a huge dual aspect living room, and a contemporary style high-spec open-plan kitchen with a sizeable central island.

Much of the ground floor has under floor heating and all living areas look out over the stunning and carefully matured gardens, with lawns, filled borders, and a variety of trees and ornaments from across the world.

There's also a modern study, or home office, and useful additions from a ground floor w.c. to a utility room.

The garages and home gym can be accessed internally too, and there's a boiler room.

Improved to its current high standard over time, this property has not been for sale for 55 years.

Three luxurious bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main one using a fourth bedroom as a dressing room. Two bedrooms have en suite facilities and there is a modern family bathroom.

An acre of impressive gardens link to a two acre paddock, a further three acres of land are agricultural. There are stables too, along with plenty of parking space.

Situated within the sought after area of Cowley Lane, Holmesfield, this home is close to services and amenities within Dronfield and nearby Chesterfield, with good transport links.

For sale priced £2,200,000, Croft House Farm is marketed by Spencer the Estate Agent, Sheffield. Call 0114 268 3682 for more information.

1. The property's spacious dining room A beamed ceiling, spotlights, and views of the garden feature in this dining area. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents, Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Beautifully designed gardens A wide variety of trees, shrubs and plants feature in the south-facing gardens. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents, Sheffield Photo Sales

3. A lounge filled with natural light A modern, open space for comfort and relaxation with garden views as a backdrop. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents, Sheffield Photo Sales

4. Versatile interior space The size and scale of this L-shape lounge provides great scope for entertaining. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents, Sheffield Photo Sales