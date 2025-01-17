North Derbyshire planning applications from Chesterfield and Mastin Moor to Holymoorside and Dronfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasland Park Dessert Parlour, Hasland Road, Hasland: Variation of opening hours, amend closing time to 10pm.

Harehill Court, Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield: Provision of a garden store for mobility scooters owned by disabled tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

201 Old Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension in association with alterations to existing conservatory.

New-build properties require planning permission.

363 Manor Road, Brimington: Single storey front extension and alterations to existing garage including pitched roof.

831Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Increase the width of the existing front dormer and add a new dormer to the rear.

Former Derwent House Residential Home, Ulverston Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Development of a 96-bed care home including landscaping and car parking.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York House, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield: Change of use of former public house to unrestricted commercial, business, service use at ground and first floor levels (second floor commercial use remains), with minor external alterations and refurbishments, including modified fenestration works to the internal lightwell arrangement. Conditional permission. Two illuminated signs, one board sign and up/downlighters. Conditional permission.

Piccadilly Heights, Wain Avenue, Chesterfield: Certification of lawful development to alter the existing timber cladding to a noncombustible like for like aesthetic product. Refused.

1 Meadow VIew, Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Felling of mature ash tree showing early to mid stage ash dieback. Conditional permission.

396 Old Road, Chesterfield: Removal of three beech trees. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rear of 27 Pomegranate Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Pollard 88 poplar trees on around a 7 to 10 year schedule. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Quarry Stables, Quarry Hill, Troway, Marsh Lane: Conversion from existing stables/workshop to one self-build dwelling.

Lodge Farm, Top Road, Calow: Construction, operation and decommissioning of a Battery Energy Storage System with vehicular access, internal access tracks, landscaping, boundary treatment, cabling and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gooseberry Farn, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Demolition of existing porch, conservatory and two storey bedroom and single garage side extension. Construction of new porch, new two storey bedroom and double garage side extension and single storey rear extensions.

12 Primrose Close, Killamarsh: Two dormers on single storey extension.

4 Sharman Close, Apperknowle: Single storey front extension, new side entrance door and window, Juliet balcony to front elevation and second storey means of escape window to side elevation.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holymoorside Tennis Club, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Upgrade of tennis courts and facilities including new ancillary building, replacement fencing and all-weather replacement surfacing. Conditionally approved.

Ivy Cottage, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension to the detached property. Certificate issued.

11A Oakdell, Dronfield: First floor extension over existing garage to form new bedrooms including new single rear storey extension to existing kitchen. Conditionally approved.

Claypenny Cottage, Brindwoodgate, Barlow: Change of use of disused cottage and integral garage block to a three bed dwelling at land adjacent. Conditionally approved Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitton Lodge, Chesterfield Road, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield: Demolition of existing stable block and garage/workshop, and the erection of one dwelling with infrastructure, amenity area and parking.

6 Water Lily Gardens, Creswell: Installation of Air Source Heat Pump at rear of property.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

50 Welbeck Street, Creswell: Single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

91 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Change of use to pharmacy. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 The Hill, Glapwell: Erection of two-storey and single-storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

50 Bowden Avenue, Barlborough: Change of roof to garage from flat to pitched. Granted conditionally.

96 Park Road, Shirebook: Retrospective application to erect an outbuilding to be used as a hair salon. Granted conditionally.

1 Beaufit Lane, Pinxton: Erection of two metre high security fencing to boundary along Greensquares Road. Granted conditionally.

31 Sunnyside, Whitwell: Creation of raised patio area to the rear. Refused.