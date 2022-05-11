Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

17 Southfield Avenue, Hasland: First-floor extension to the side.

172 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear.

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

Barrow Hill Memorial Hall, 3 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Refurbishment of existing hall for the provision of community facilities including cafe, sports hall, meeting and function rooms and day nursery.

139 Old Road ,Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension to provide an orangery.

38 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Retention of rear extension and decking.

55 Princess Street, Brimington: One and two-storey rear extension.

81 Ling Road, Walton: Front porch extension.

Neptune Inn, 46 St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield: Change of use to domestic dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

107 Windermere Road, Newbold: Two-storey side extension and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

28 Kinder Road, Inkersall: Single and two-storey extensions to the front, side and rear of the property. Refused.

Chesterfield Arms, 40 Newbold Road, Newbold: Timber bottle store. Conditional permission.

The Works, 391 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Certificate of lawful use or development for house to ground floor shop with a one bedroom flat upstairs. Granted.

3 Lansdowne Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and front dormer window. Conditional permission.

26 Linden Drive, Hasland: Single-storey side extension for garage and utility room. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Laurel Drive, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension and three new high level windows in existing side elevation

4 Crawshaw Mews, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear and side extension.

9 Hallfields Rise, Shirland, Alfreton: Single-storey rear and side extension, formation of bedroom in roof space over existing garage with dormer window, install multi-fuel stove and flue pipe, alteration of existing bay window.

13 The Crescent, Holmesfield: Rear extension with a flat roof.

11 Heath Common, Heath: Single-storey rear extension and front/side first floor extension.

2A Station New Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and lantern light.

47 Walton Back Lane, Walton: Widening of existing garage with first floor extension over and single-storey rear extension.

28 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extensions.

Hallmoor Farm, Matlock Road, Ashover: Two storey side extension with mezzanine above which allows access to the flat roof of the store/utility.

Ouzlebank Farm, Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Single-storey extension to front and new porch, new dormer to rear and alterations to openings.

Oak Alyn, Cordwell Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new garden room.

125 Green Lane, Dronfield: Conservatory to front.

Moorside Court, Rotherside Road, Eckington: Two-storey office building.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

21 Campion Drive, Killamarsh: Demolition of rear conservatory and construction of a single-storey rear extension and a two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

12 Ashton Gardens, Old Tupton: Demolition of existing garage/store and erection of single storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission.

3 Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to side of property including carport over existing driveway. Refused.

Green Paddocks, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Two-storey front extension to accomodate a wheelchair lift. Conditional permission.

29 Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Extension to fish and chip shop. Conditional permission.

34b Greenway, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension with integral garage. Conditional permission.

The Gorse, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Demolition of bungalow and construction of replacement dwelling with detached garage. Conditional permission.

Wingerworth Junior Sports Association, Derby Road, Wingerworth: New clubhouse and associated parking. Conditional permission.

Unit 18, Upper Mantle Close, Clay Cross: Warehouse extension. Conditional permission.

17 St Matthews Close, Renishaw: Remodeling of existing rear garden including the construction of a retaining wall. Conditional permission.

1 Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Work to trees.