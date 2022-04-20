Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

43 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: Conversion and refurbishment of first and second floors to create four residential units with associated access.

1 Westwood Close, Inkersall: Single-storey home office in front side garden.

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

19 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and change of use of former dance studio to three self-contained units for holiday accommodation.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

211 Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a side extension. Conditional permission.

2 Tansley Way, Inkersall: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a side/front extension. Refused.

21 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Little Meadow, High Lane, Walton: Installation of solar panels on south east and south west-facing roof.

3a Bridge Street, New Tupton: Loft conversion.

Yew Tree Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton: Two-storey rear extension with porch.

Butts Farm, Butts Road, Ashover: Single-storey and two-storey extension within courtyard to create kitchen, dining, utility, hall and plant room.

8 Park Farm Mews, Spinkhill: Single-storey garden room with pitched roof.

2 Aston Close, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new single-storey garage and extension to utility room.

48 Clay Lane, Clay Cross: Partial demolition of rear extension and replacement with single-storey rear extension.

Green End, Highstairs Lane, Stretton, Alfreton: Ramped access, raised patio, rear dormer window and alterations to front boundary and vehicle access.

16 Periwinkle Road, Wingerworth: Construction of a wooden shed to rear of garage.

White Oak Farm, Grange Lane, Barlow: Agricultural building to house and lamb sheep and to store fodder and implements.

92 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Change of use for front upstairs room to be a tattoo studio.

Land south west of Holmgate Community Centre, Mill Lane, Holmgate, Clay Cross: Change of use of land for glamping site.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension and alteration to openings. Conditional permission.

Orchard Cottage, New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Remodelling of the front entrance facade and new rear lower level extension. Conditional permission.

5 Harewood Road, Holymoorside: Demolition of attached garage, erect one-and-a-half storey side extension and extension of rear decking. Conditional permission.

Job Centre Plus, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Change of use from former Job Centre to betting shop. Conditional permission.

15 Acorn Ridge, Walton: Single-storey annexe to side of property. Conditional permission.

5 The Paddocks, Jetting Street, Milltown, Ashover: Single-storey extension to form garden room and two dormer windows to attic. Conditional permission.

Barker Cottage, Swathwick Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of barn extension and construction of single storey side extension to dwelling. Refused.

29 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Two-storey rear extension to detached dwelling and renovation of front of property, including additional dormer window, new porch and rendering and replacement windows. Conditional permission.

38 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Ground and first floor extension. Conditional permission.

227 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Change of use from a tattoo studio to a residential property. Conditional permission.

Moss Valley Medical Practice, Gosber Road, Eckington: Single-storey and two-storey extensions for additional consulting rooms and staff facilities. Conditional permission.

Land next to 125 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Two-storey detached dwelling with single storey detached garage and gym. Conditional permission.

Land north west of 66 Stretton Road, Morton: Erection of an electrical substation. Conditional permission.

16 Cowlishall Drive, Old Tupton: Erection of a fence nearer the boundary with the highway. Conditional permission.

44 Salisbury Road, Dronfield: Two-bedroom detached bungalow with detached garage. Conditional permission.

St Mary’s Church, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Work to trees. No objection.