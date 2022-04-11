Five-bedroom family home with large garden in desirable Chesterfield location is yours for £800,000

The executive property in a cul de sac at Treeneuk Gardens, Ashgate, Chesterfield, has a guide price of £800,000 and is offered for sale with no chain.
The house is described on the property website Zoopla as “situated on an exclusive development in a highly sought after area to the west of Chesterfield”.
Built in 2014 with accommodation arranged over three storeys, the property is close to popular schools and is a stone’s throw from the Peak District.
The open-plan kitchen diner has integral appliances and bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden.
Downstairs accommodation includes a large lounge, family room which could become a sixth bedroom or study, utility room and wc.
Four bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the first floor. The master bedroom has an en suite.
A further good sized bedroom with en suite is on the second floor where there is a spacious landing/study area.
The large rear gaden has a patio and lawn.
A detached double garage at the side of the property has a double driveway leading to it.
For more information contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 494278.
READ THIS: Fabulous Jacobean hall with original wood panelling, mullioned windows and a crook beam barn near Chesterfield is on the market for £1million