Five-bedroom family home with large garden in desirable Chesterfield location is yours for £800,000

The executive property in a cul de sac at Treeneuk Gardens, Ashgate, Chesterfield, has a guide price of £800,000 and is offered for sale with no chain.

The house is described on the property website Zoopla as “situated on an exclusive development in a highly sought after area to the west of Chesterfield”.

Built in 2014 with accommodation arranged over three storeys, the property is close to popular schools and is a stone’s throw from the Peak District.

The open-plan kitchen diner has integral appliances and bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden.

Downstairs accommodation includes a large lounge, family room which could become a sixth bedroom or study, utility room and wc.

Four bedrooms and the family bathroom are located on the first floor. The master bedroom has an en suite.

A further good sized bedroom with en suite is on the second floor where there is a spacious landing/study area.

The large rear gaden has a patio and lawn.

A detached double garage at the side of the property has a double driveway leading to it.

For more information contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 494278.

1. Kitchen The well laid out kitchen/diner has integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. KItchen/diner A formal dining table is great for entertaining guests while a breakfast bar offers a more relaxed place for a family to eat. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The lounge has a large bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family room Perfect place for the family to watch television or children to play with their toys. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales