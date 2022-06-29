North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

16 Selby Close, Walton: First floor extension and two-storey side and front extension with double pitched dormer with rendering to front and side elevations.

86 Salisbury Avenue, Newbold: Proposed flat roof extension to rear of property in matching brickwork.

Highfield Hall Primary School, Highfield Lane, Newbold: Listed building consent for replacement of flat roof covering and installation of structural restraint helical bars together with repointing.

575 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey side and rear extension, new raised decking and boundary fence and new roof over existing bay window to front elevation.

22 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

1 Ashurst Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Replacement porch, single-storey side extension and new boundary fencing.

7 Millstream Close, Walton: Single-storey rear extension.

Aston Court, Hassop Road, Staveley: Removal of existing communal annexe to Aston Court and creation of four two-bedroom dwellings.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

69 Park Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Units 11a and 11b Sheepbridge Works, Sheepbridge Lane: Development and recommencement of operation of a dry recyclable material storage and bulking facility. No objection.

118 Newbold Road, Newbold: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

115 Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

9 Brincliffe Close, Walton: Single-storey extension to front of the property. Conditional permission.

Mayfields, Hady Lane, Hady: Change of use of land to holiday lodge site with 15 lodges. Withdrawn.

Burlington House, Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from restaurant/nightclub to office. Conditional permission.

17 Bellhouse Lane, Staveley, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension/garage. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross: Partial demolition, development of a new leisure and community facility complex with external 3G floodlit pitch, landscaping and parking.

St Andrews Main Road, Higham: Single-storey side extension.

Hallcliffe House, Hallcliffe Lane, Wadshelf: Alteration from low pitched roof to 23-degree angled pitch, with tiled type roof and cladding of existing blockwork walls to detached storage building with associated works.

580 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing bungalow. Proposed two-storey detached house.

Land south of Little Chatsworth Cottages, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Change of use from agriculture to dog exercise and training facility.

8 Southgate Court, Eckington: Two-storey side extension.

The Salient, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Single-storey rear extension, alterations to openings and new window to garage.

45 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single-storey and two-storey side extensions, three car parking spaces and new timber fencing.

19 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Change of use of part of an agricultural holding to domestic use on land adjacent.

31 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Double-width, single length hard standing driveway.

Land to rear of 2 To 12 Bevan Street, Shirland: Two-bedroom bungalow with associated parking and garden.

Combeswood, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Installation of 12 solar panels.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

23 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to rear of existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

349 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission. Conditional permission.

Grange End, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Garden room outbuilding for a family office, gym and wellness space. Withdrawn.

29 Redwood Avenue, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage/store. Conditional permission.

4 Crawshaw Mews, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission.

47 Walton Back Lane, Walton: Widening of existing garage with first floor extension over and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

1 Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Side extension to form a garage. Conditional permission.