Family home in Chesterfield on sale for £550,000 has four bedrooms and potential for expansion on half-acre site

On the market for £550,000, the detached property at Old Hall Road, Ashgate, contains a ground floor bedroom with en suite which is suitable for annex/disabled living.
There is a fitted kitchen, large dining room and a spacious lounge leading to a substantial conservatory.
Three bedrooms are on the first floor where there is a family bathroom and separate wc.
Externally, a large driveway leads to a double garage. There are additional outbuildings, storage areas and a substantial pond at the rear of the property.
The grounds are mainly lawned with mature shrubbery and trees offering a fully enclosed family garden.Subject to any necessary permissions, there is potential to extend the existing property further and maybe even a building plot.
To arrange a viewing, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 908110.