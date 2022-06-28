Family home in Chesterfield on sale for £550,000 has four bedrooms and potential for expansion on half-acre site

On the market for £550,000, the detached property at Old Hall Road, Ashgate, contains a ground floor bedroom with en suite which is suitable for annex/disabled living.

There is a fitted kitchen, large dining room and a spacious lounge leading to a substantial conservatory.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor where there is a family bathroom and separate wc.

Externally, a large driveway leads to a double garage. There are additional outbuildings, storage areas and a substantial pond at the rear of the property.

The grounds are mainly lawned with mature shrubbery and trees offering a fully enclosed family garden.Subject to any necessary permissions, there is potential to extend the existing property further and maybe even a building plot.

To arrange a viewing, contact the estate agent Hunters on 01246 908110.

1. Kitchen This fitted kitchen has the wow factor with its carved surround above the hob and the columns adorning the sides of the unit which houses the ovens and the end of the peninsula in which the sink is inset. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2. Reception room The house has a large dining room with study area. There is also a spacious lounge which leads into the conservatory. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3. Conservatory The substantial conservatory offers a panoramic view of the large garden which surrounds the house. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4. Bedroom Decorative wardrobes in one of the well proportioned bedrooms. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales