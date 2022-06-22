North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
38 Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension.
82 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Dormer window and roof canopy together with detached garage.
94 Norwood Avenue, Hasland: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, render on the front elevation. Canopy roof on the front elevation.
32 Larch Way, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Retrospective changes to single-storey side/rear extension including new roof height. Rendering to front, side and rear elevations.
Broom Grove, 40 Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Erection of two detached garages.
222 Handley Road, New Whittington: Side extension to provide annexe accommodation for dependent relative.
379 Manor Road, Brimington: Replacement of existing boundary fence.
35 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Front, side and rear two-storey extension, with new front porch canopy and render to front and rear elevations in white.
1 Rosedale Avenue, Chesterfield: First floor side extension.
Rear of 105a and 105b London Street, New Whittington: Change of use from disused office and storage to single dwelling.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
5 Wentworth Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Roof refurbishment and existing carport extension. Refused.
145 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Replacement of existing porch with new oak framed porch and cantilevered balcony to rear. Conditional permission.
41 Hartington Road, Spital: Single-storey front and side extensions. Conditional permission.
6 Fairfield Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: First floor extension over garage with minor external alterations. Conditional permission.
10 Spencer Avenue, Woodthorpe: Side extension to create accessible accommodation for disabled person. Refused.
28 Cromwell Road, Chesterfield: Removal of bay window, and construction of new single and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
6 Lansdowne Avenue, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing flat roof over garage with cantilevered roof for home gym. Conditional permission.
41 Compton Street, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Land to the north east of golf driving range, Whittington Road, Barrow Hill: Retrospective application for ground works and provision of fencing to the site. Full planning application for the construction of a two-bedroom bungalow. Refused.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
95 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Cladding of dormers.
73 Chartwell Avenue, Wingerworth: Two-storey rear extension with render, single-storey rear extension and new pitched roof to garage.
77 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Proposed side extension and refurbishment to side and rear of property.
The Old Rectory, Main Road, Old Brampton: Barn conversion and rear extension to form guest annexe and home gym.
3 Matlock Road, Walton: Two-storey side extension to form car port and first floor bedroom, extension to existing bathroom and removal of chimney.
10 Brook Close, Holymoorside: Proposed single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension.
6 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: Demolition of single-storey side extension. Alterations to existing conservatory and erection of double-storey side extension with front porch entrance.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Chander Hill Barn, Chander Hill Lane, Chander Hill, Holymoorside: Alterations to holiday lets to create one larger holiday let with alterations to openings. Conditional permission.
Lodge Farm, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Prior approval for change of use from agricultural barn to two dwellings. Withdrawn.
1a Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Part-demolition of existing single-storey lounge extension at the rear and replacement with two-storey extension. Conditional permission.
25 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Extension to enlarge first floor bedroom on front of house by adding another storey to existing porch. Conditional permission.
26 Laurel Drive, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension and three new high-level windows in existing side elevation. Conditional permission.
Fox Hole Farm, Slate Pit Dale, Holymoorside: Single-storey extension to create new entrance on the north elevation with interior remodelling and alterations to opening including Juliet balcony. Conditional permission.