Characterful family home near Peak District - on sale for £899,000 - has planning approval to change one of four barns into a house

Estate agent Blenheim Park Estates says of Beechfield House at Far Hill, Ashover: “A characterful three bedroomed semi-detached family home stands within a quiet semi-rural location and has various outbuildings, one of which offers a superb opportunity for development.”

Parts of Beechfield House are believed to date back to the 17th century. Exposed timber beams in the lounge and master bedroom and an oak stable-style door in the inner hallway contribute to its charm.

The semi-detached home has two bathrooms, one of which is on the ground floor.

With far reaching views at the front of the property, the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by stone walling and fencing.

There is a raised garden at the back of the house and a stone flagged seating terrace to the side of the property.

The two-storey principal barn is currently used as an office. Change of use planning permission enables this barn to developed into a house.

Permission has also been granted to demolish an open barn.

A garage and pigsty are among the outbuildings.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Bleinhem Park Estates on 01144 460 715

1. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with wall and base storage cupboards and drawers and has a freestanding cooker, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room This well-proportioned room is full of character with its high-level shelf to display family treasures or books and a timber door leading to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge Exposed ceiling beams and a log-burning stove sitting on a tiled hearth catch the eye in this charming room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom looks out over the front of the house which has far-reaching views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales