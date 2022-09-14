North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

86 Church Street North, Old Whittington: First floor extension and reconfiguration of existing roof to provide additional living space.

Staveley Cemetery, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Change of use of chapel from religious use to use to hollistic health and treatments, community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities. Change vestry to a cafe.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

152 Park Road, Chesterfield: First floor rear extension and single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

1 Ashurst Close, Holme Hall: Replacement porch, single-storey side extension and new boundary fencing. Conditional permission.

11 Cross Street, Chesterfield: New external access stairs to flat. Conditional permission.

Barrow Hill Memorial Hall, 3 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Refurbishment of existing hall for community facilities including cafe, sports hall, meeting and function rooms and day nursery – with external works such as a new entrance, alterations to entrances, windows, cladding, metalwork and increasing of the height to a rear section and the demolition of some later 1970s extensions. Conditional permission.

26a Circular Road, Staveley: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Ground floor retail and storage. First Floor extension to flat. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

162 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Single-storey extension to rear.

18 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Extend dropped kerb to width of existing drive.

Rose Cottage, Mansfield Road, Heath: Timber garden room and new laurel hedge to front elevation.

Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Change of use from an existing holiday let to a permanent residential dwelling house.

4 Church View Close, Shirland: Conversion of garage along with associated internal and external alterations.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

5 Acres Road, Lower Pilsley: Dormer window extension on front elevation. Conditional permission.

2 West End View, Eckington: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of attached single-storey side/front garage. Conditional permission.

20 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Rear single-storey garden room extension. Conditional permission.

Four Acre Main Road, Stretton: Single-storey rear extension, front porch extension and side chimney stack. Conditional permission.

13 Mill Lane, Grassmoor: Two-storey side extension with single-storey rear extension and new bay window to the front. Conditional permission.

5 Rembrandt Drive, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

9 Chestnut Close, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

9 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey side porch with alterations to front cladding. Conditional permission.

Longmoor Main Road, Cutthorpe: First floor side extension. Refused.

196 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Two-storey front extension, single-storey front extension, new front porch and alterations. Conditional permission.

Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Demolition of existing stable and replace with two holiday let cabins. Conditional permission.

The Garden House, Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Replace existing garages with new garage building with storage loft and office above. Conditional permission.

Land opposite 5 to 44 Bowshaw, Dronfield: Retrospective permission for the erection of a new agricultural building for storage. Conditional permission.

Amber Lodge, East Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Listed building consent for works to existing staircase to be removed and new staircase to be constructed in the music room with removal of part of modern ceiling. Conditional permission.

Applewood Cottage, Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Retention of stable building and replacement roof to garage. Conditional permission.

Combeswood Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Installation of 12 solar panels to the south facing elevation roof. Approved.

Harper Hill Farm, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Retrospective application for retention of replacement wood storage building. Conditional permission.