Derbyshire property: Immaculate six-bedroom family home with self-contained annex, orangery and beautiful garden is yours for £799,950
An immaculately presented six-bedroom detached property including separate self-contained annex would make a perfect home for a family with a dependent relative or an older child who wants their own space.
Fairview House on Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, near Staveley, is on the market for £799,950 and offers substantial accommodation over two floors.
The ground floor has an open plan feel and is flooded with natural light though bi-folding doors and a lantern roof.
A large orangery, fabulous breakfast kitchen, separate dining room, generous lounge, principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom are contained within the ground-floor layout.
Four spacious bedrooms on the first floor are accompanied by a luxurious family bathroom.
The self-contained annex has a separate garden room, bedroom and bathroom.
A beautiful landscaped garden at the rear of the property offers plenty of space for hosting friends and family.
There is a garage which is accessed by a dual gated driveway to complete an outstanding property.
To book a viewing call the estate agent Redbrik on 01246 563060.