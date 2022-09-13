Derbyshire property: Immaculate six-bedroom family home with self-contained annex, orangery and beautiful garden is yours for £799,950

Fairview House on Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, near Staveley, is on the market for £799,950 and offers substantial accommodation over two floors.

The ground floor has an open plan feel and is flooded with natural light though bi-folding doors and a lantern roof.

A large orangery, fabulous breakfast kitchen, separate dining room, generous lounge, principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom are contained within the ground-floor layout.

Four spacious bedrooms on the first floor are accompanied by a luxurious family bathroom.

The self-contained annex has a separate garden room, bedroom and bathroom.

A beautiful landscaped garden at the rear of the property offers plenty of space for hosting friends and family.

There is a garage which is accessed by a dual gated driveway to complete an outstanding property.

To book a viewing call the estate agent Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1. Breakfast kitchen The kitchen is kitted out with fitted wall and base units,, integrated appliances and granite worktops with inset Belfast sink. An island enables relaxed dining at breakfast time. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Orangery This eye-catching orangery has a lantern roof and bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Landing Four of the five bedrooms are accessed from the galleried landing where an impressive staircase rises from the ground floor. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Master en-suite The ground-floor master bedroom ensuite contains Jack and Jill wash basins, a bath and a separate shower cubicle and is one of two bathrooms in the property. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales