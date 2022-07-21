North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
The Barn, 2 Church View, Chesterfield: Demolition of single-storey rear flat roof extension and erection of new single-storey duo pitched roof extension for an open plan area at ground floor, two new velux windows and a rear-facing dormer window within the second floor bedroom.
26 Vernon Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to rear of property.
43 Orchards Way, Walton: Rear single-storey kitchen extension.
3 Half Croft, Brimington: Side and rear extension to bungalow, raised patio and privacy fence. Provision of one additional car parking space to the front.
Sports Bar next to 37 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing bar/ former chapel to form nine residential flats. Resubmission.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
72-78 Devon Drive, Brimington: Single-storey self-contained shop unit attached to existing building. Conditional permission.
272-274 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of two dwellings into one - resubmission. Conditional permission.
38 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Retention of rear extension and decking. Conditional permission.
55 Princess Street, Brimington: One and two-storey rear extension.
Conditional permission.
81 Ling Road, Walton: Front porch extension. Conditional permission.
175 Old Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
25 Swaddale Avenue, Tapton: Conversion of front garden into driveway. Removal of land, retaining walls built, soakaways installed, concrete finish. Parking for two cars. Conditional permission.
1--3 The Grove, Poolsbrook: Two-storey side and single storey side extensions to form self-contained one-bedroom dwelling and lounge with staircase access to existing dwelling and alterations to existing shop. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
24b Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.
56 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to front and side.
1 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound extension.
Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: Replacement garage at side of property.
Well Croft, Bottom Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Erection of three-bedroom bungalow with detached double garage, plant room and new access from Middle Road.
108 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.
The Limes, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Conversion of garden building including extension into a self contained granny annex.
Land to the west of Primrose Cottage, Dark Lane, Calow: Change of use of former agricultural building to form a single residential dwelling.
Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Demolition of existing stable and replace with two holiday let cabins.
106 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.
22 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Garage conversion and extension of garage into existing driveway.
5 King George Street, Wessington, Alfreton: Rear single-storey extension.
23 Elm Street, Temple Normanton: Altering flat windows on the front elevation to two bay windows.
Land to north west of Pudding Pie Farm, Main Road, Wigley: Storage area for farm bales and agricultural equipment.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Lodge Farm, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Application for prior approval for change of use from agricultural barn to two dwellings. Conditional permission.
54 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to the east elevation. Conditional permission.
2 Ankerbold Farm Barns, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Freestanding, single-storey garden room to the rear of the back garden. Conditional permission.
16 Hallfield Close, Wingerworth: Change of use of land to residential use and proposed single-storey front and side wrap round extension. Conditional permission.
Land west of stables and Smithy Brook Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Conversion of barn from flower farm workshops to mixed use of dwelling and flower farm workshops. Conditional permission.
The Cottage, Main Street, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.
Ivy Farm, Mansfield Road, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.
Yew Tree Cottage, Moor Road, Ashover: Greenhouse. Conditional permission.