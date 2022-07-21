North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:32 am

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

The Barn, 2 Church View, Chesterfield: Demolition of single-storey rear flat roof extension and erection of new single-storey duo pitched roof extension for an open plan area at ground floor, two new velux windows and a rear-facing dormer window within the second floor bedroom.

26 Vernon Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to rear of property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

43 Orchards Way, Walton: Rear single-storey kitchen extension.

3 Half Croft, Brimington: Side and rear extension to bungalow, raised patio and privacy fence. Provision of one additional car parking space to the front.

Sports Bar next to 37 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing bar/ former chapel to form nine residential flats. Resubmission.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

72-78 Devon Drive, Brimington: Single-storey self-contained shop unit attached to existing building. Conditional permission.

272-274 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of two dwellings into one - resubmission. Conditional permission.

38 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Retention of rear extension and decking. Conditional permission.

55 Princess Street, Brimington: One and two-storey rear extension.

Conditional permission.

81 Ling Road, Walton: Front porch extension. Conditional permission.

175 Old Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

25 Swaddale Avenue, Tapton: Conversion of front garden into driveway. Removal of land, retaining walls built, soakaways installed, concrete finish. Parking for two cars. Conditional permission.

1--3 The Grove, Poolsbrook: Two-storey side and single storey side extensions to form self-contained one-bedroom dwelling and lounge with staircase access to existing dwelling and alterations to existing shop. Conditional permission.

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire Property: 'Outstanding' £2.2m home comes with self-contained two-bed ...

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

24b Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.

56 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to front and side.

1 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound extension.

Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: Replacement garage at side of property.

Well Croft, Bottom Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Erection of three-bedroom bungalow with detached double garage, plant room and new access from Middle Road.

108 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.

The Limes, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Conversion of garden building including extension into a self contained granny annex.

Land to the west of Primrose Cottage, Dark Lane, Calow: Change of use of former agricultural building to form a single residential dwelling.

Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Demolition of existing stable and replace with two holiday let cabins.

106 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.

22 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Garage conversion and extension of garage into existing driveway.

5 King George Street, Wessington, Alfreton: Rear single-storey extension.

23 Elm Street, Temple Normanton: Altering flat windows on the front elevation to two bay windows.

Land to north west of Pudding Pie Farm, Main Road, Wigley: Storage area for farm bales and agricultural equipment.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Lodge Farm, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Application for prior approval for change of use from agricultural barn to two dwellings. Conditional permission.

54 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to the east elevation. Conditional permission.

2 Ankerbold Farm Barns, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Freestanding, single-storey garden room to the rear of the back garden. Conditional permission.

16 Hallfield Close, Wingerworth: Change of use of land to residential use and proposed single-storey front and side wrap round extension. Conditional permission.

Land west of stables and Smithy Brook Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Conversion of barn from flower farm workshops to mixed use of dwelling and flower farm workshops. Conditional permission.

The Cottage, Main Street, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.

Ivy Farm, Mansfield Road, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.

Yew Tree Cottage, Moor Road, Ashover: Greenhouse. Conditional permission.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

ChesterfieldDerbyshireNorth DerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council