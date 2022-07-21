North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

The Barn, 2 Church View, Chesterfield: Demolition of single-storey rear flat roof extension and erection of new single-storey duo pitched roof extension for an open plan area at ground floor, two new velux windows and a rear-facing dormer window within the second floor bedroom.

26 Vernon Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey extension to rear of property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest north Derbyshire planning applications

43 Orchards Way, Walton: Rear single-storey kitchen extension.

3 Half Croft, Brimington: Side and rear extension to bungalow, raised patio and privacy fence. Provision of one additional car parking space to the front.

Sports Bar next to 37 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing bar/ former chapel to form nine residential flats. Resubmission.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

72-78 Devon Drive, Brimington: Single-storey self-contained shop unit attached to existing building. Conditional permission.

272-274 Old Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of two dwellings into one - resubmission. Conditional permission.

38 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Retention of rear extension and decking. Conditional permission.

55 Princess Street, Brimington: One and two-storey rear extension.

Conditional permission.

81 Ling Road, Walton: Front porch extension. Conditional permission.

175 Old Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

25 Swaddale Avenue, Tapton: Conversion of front garden into driveway. Removal of land, retaining walls built, soakaways installed, concrete finish. Parking for two cars. Conditional permission.

1--3 The Grove, Poolsbrook: Two-storey side and single storey side extensions to form self-contained one-bedroom dwelling and lounge with staircase access to existing dwelling and alterations to existing shop. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

24b Little Morton Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.

56 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey extension to front and side.

1 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey wraparound extension.

Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: Replacement garage at side of property.

Well Croft, Bottom Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Erection of three-bedroom bungalow with detached double garage, plant room and new access from Middle Road.

108 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension.

The Limes, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Conversion of garden building including extension into a self contained granny annex.

Land to the west of Primrose Cottage, Dark Lane, Calow: Change of use of former agricultural building to form a single residential dwelling.

Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Demolition of existing stable and replace with two holiday let cabins.

106 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension.

22 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Garage conversion and extension of garage into existing driveway.

5 King George Street, Wessington, Alfreton: Rear single-storey extension.

23 Elm Street, Temple Normanton: Altering flat windows on the front elevation to two bay windows.

Land to north west of Pudding Pie Farm, Main Road, Wigley: Storage area for farm bales and agricultural equipment.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Lodge Farm, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Application for prior approval for change of use from agricultural barn to two dwellings. Conditional permission.

54 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to the east elevation. Conditional permission.

2 Ankerbold Farm Barns, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Freestanding, single-storey garden room to the rear of the back garden. Conditional permission.

16 Hallfield Close, Wingerworth: Change of use of land to residential use and proposed single-storey front and side wrap round extension. Conditional permission.

Land west of stables and Smithy Brook Farm, Smithy Moor, Stretton: Conversion of barn from flower farm workshops to mixed use of dwelling and flower farm workshops. Conditional permission.

The Cottage, Main Street, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.

Ivy Farm, Mansfield Road, Heath: Work to trees. No objection.

Yew Tree Cottage, Moor Road, Ashover: Greenhouse. Conditional permission.