North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

1a Whitebank Close, Hasland: Detached split level dormer bungalow with garage attached to the side.

214 Tapton View Road, Newbold: Two-bedroom bungalow with all matters reserved.

The latest planning applications for north Derbyshire

Park Hall Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of farm building and construction of a dwelling in grounds of grade II listed barn with associated landscaping work.

30 Hornbeam Close, Hollingwood: Single-storey rear extension.

148 Walton Road, Walton: Single-storey side garage extension.

386 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Rear extension, garage conversion and render to existing walls.

2 Victoria Street North, Old Whittington: Single-storey side/rear extension to provide bedroom, shower room and access ramp to house.

Devonshire Hotel, 17 Occupation Road, Newbold: Change of use of from public house to form seven studio flats.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

263 St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and raised decking area. Conditional permission.

St Francis Community Centre, Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe: Access ramp and off-road car parking. Conditional permission.

Land to the rear of 9 Dorset Drive, Brimington: Single-storey dwelling in the rear garden plot of 9 Dorset Drive. Conditional permission.

396 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Second-storey rear extension to create flat above shop and new shopfront on side elevation. Conditional permission.

317 Brimington Road, Tapton: Change of use of barn to residential use for dependent relative. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

192 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side, rear single-storey replacement extensions and replacement front porch.

23 Opal Street, Hasland: Detached garden room for business use as beauty salon.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Oakleigh, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Partial raising of roof to create room in roof space with new dormer and balcony and alterations to openings. Conditional permission.

4 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey porch extension to the front of the property. Conditional permission.

15 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Top Farm, Ash Lane, Summerley, Apperknowle: Four new stables, concrete yard and new access. Withdrawn.

33 Springfield Road, Barlow: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

2 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey porch extension to the front elevation of the property. Conditional permission.

36 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Rear newbuild single-storey outbuilding for use as an annex. Conditional permission.

13 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Part demolition of existing kitchen and construction of new kitchen/dining area to the rear of the property. Conditional permission.

9 Sylvia Road, Unstone: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

154 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey double garage on the base of previously existing double garage base. Conditional permission.

Brockhurst Mill, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Single-storey front kitchen extension (affecting a public right of way). Conditional permission.

17 Staniforth Avenue, Eckington: Single-storey side and rear extension and engineering works. Conditional permission.

5a Market Street, Clay Cross: Conversion and refurbishment of rear annex into two-bedroom duplex apartment. Conditional permission.

54 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with alterations to front and side fenestration. Conditional permission.

Carr Barn Farm, Moorwood Moor Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Regularisation for building as a garage with holiday let above. Conditional permission.

Rose Cottage, 3 Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Access Track. Conditional permission.

The Long Barn, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Detached double garage with home office above. Refused.

1 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Conversion of existing garage to utility, two-storey side extension to include integral garage and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Wood Farm, Frithhall Lane, Holymoorside: Increase height of existing outbuilding and conversion to living space with single-storey link to main house. Conditional permission.