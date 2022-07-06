North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
1a Whitebank Close, Hasland: Detached split level dormer bungalow with garage attached to the side.
214 Tapton View Road, Newbold: Two-bedroom bungalow with all matters reserved.
Park Hall Farm, Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of farm building and construction of a dwelling in grounds of grade II listed barn with associated landscaping work.
30 Hornbeam Close, Hollingwood: Single-storey rear extension.
148 Walton Road, Walton: Single-storey side garage extension.
386 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Rear extension, garage conversion and render to existing walls.
2 Victoria Street North, Old Whittington: Single-storey side/rear extension to provide bedroom, shower room and access ramp to house.
Devonshire Hotel, 17 Occupation Road, Newbold: Change of use of from public house to form seven studio flats.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
263 St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and raised decking area. Conditional permission.
St Francis Community Centre, Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe: Access ramp and off-road car parking. Conditional permission.
Land to the rear of 9 Dorset Drive, Brimington: Single-storey dwelling in the rear garden plot of 9 Dorset Drive. Conditional permission.
396 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Second-storey rear extension to create flat above shop and new shopfront on side elevation. Conditional permission.
317 Brimington Road, Tapton: Change of use of barn to residential use for dependent relative. Refused.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
192 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side, rear single-storey replacement extensions and replacement front porch.
23 Opal Street, Hasland: Detached garden room for business use as beauty salon.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Oakleigh, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Partial raising of roof to create room in roof space with new dormer and balcony and alterations to openings. Conditional permission.
4 Highfields Crescent, Dronfield: Single-storey porch extension to the front of the property. Conditional permission.
15 Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Top Farm, Ash Lane, Summerley, Apperknowle: Four new stables, concrete yard and new access. Withdrawn.
33 Springfield Road, Barlow: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
2 Russell Gardens, Old Tupton: Single-storey porch extension to the front elevation of the property. Conditional permission.
36 Circular Drive, Renishaw: Rear newbuild single-storey outbuilding for use as an annex. Conditional permission.
13 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Part demolition of existing kitchen and construction of new kitchen/dining area to the rear of the property. Conditional permission.
9 Sylvia Road, Unstone: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
154 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey double garage on the base of previously existing double garage base. Conditional permission.
Brockhurst Mill, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Single-storey front kitchen extension (affecting a public right of way). Conditional permission.
17 Staniforth Avenue, Eckington: Single-storey side and rear extension and engineering works. Conditional permission.
5a Market Street, Clay Cross: Conversion and refurbishment of rear annex into two-bedroom duplex apartment. Conditional permission.
54 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with alterations to front and side fenestration. Conditional permission.
Carr Barn Farm, Moorwood Moor Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Regularisation for building as a garage with holiday let above. Conditional permission.
Rose Cottage, 3 Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Access Track. Conditional permission.
The Long Barn, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Detached double garage with home office above. Refused.
1 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Conversion of existing garage to utility, two-storey side extension to include integral garage and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Wood Farm, Frithhall Lane, Holymoorside: Increase height of existing outbuilding and conversion to living space with single-storey link to main house. Conditional permission.