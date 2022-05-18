North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

21 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Change of use from hot food takeaway outlet to tattoo studio.

72a Hawksley Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey flat roof rear extension and pitched roof attached dining room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

69 Park Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension.

201 St Johns Road, Newbold: Dropped kerb.

171 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe: Single-storey rear extension.

Weyland, 10 Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton: Two-storey rear extension with raised terrace to the rear, single-storey front extension and single-storey side extension and single-storey detached granny annex building to rear garden.

105 Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe: Retaining wall with concrete hardstanding to allow for electric vehicle charging point.

Land to the rear of 9 Dorset Drive, Brimington: Single-storey dwelling in rear garden plot.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

41 Gregory Close, Brimington: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

11 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

195 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Single-story rear extension to replace existing single-story extension and conservatory. Conditional permission.

Hollingwood Lock House, 22 Works Road, Hollingwood: Palisade fence round the boat trip mooring. Conditional permission.

Chesterfield And North Derbyshire Royal Hospital: Purpose-built link corridor through existing courtyard, infill of existing undercroft, replacement of nine windows and one new window. Conditional permission.

7 Newbold Drive, Newbold: Replace current ridged dormer by raising sides to accommodate a flat roof - the ridge height and width remain the same. Refused.

16 Selby Close, Walton, Chesterfield: First floor front extension and two-storey side and front extension. Refused.

4 and 6 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use from residential to residential care. Conditional permission.

32 North Crescent, Duckmanton: Hardstanding and vehicle crossover, small retaining wall and steps. Conditional permission.

207 Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Front dormer window. Refused.

278 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: First floor side extension above existing garage to incorporate a dormer window, extension to the front of the existing garage, enlargement of existing roof frontage and alterations to windows in the rear of the side extension. Conditional permission.

Land between 37-39 Highfield Lane, Newbold: Dormer bungalow. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Land Between 1 St Leonards Place and Shirland Primary School, Park Lane, Shirland: 43 dwellings including formation of access road, provision of open space, landscaping, drainage and associated works.

Fox Hole Farm, Slate Pit Dale, Holymoorside: Single-storey extension to create new entrance on the north elevation with interior remodelling and alterations to opening including Juliet balcony.

Land north east of allotments, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Hotel, public house, wedding venue and early-years nursery.

N and R Needham And Co Ltd, Bridge Street Industrial Estate, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Extensions and alterations to existing industrial unit and offices.

130 Holmley Lane, Dronfield: Conversion of garage to habitable room.

12 - 14 Southgate, Eckington: Change of use from former glazing warehouse to drinking establishment.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Yew Tree Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton: Single and two-storey rear extension with front porch. Conditional permission.

3 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

48 Clay Lane, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Partial demolition of rear extension and replacement with single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

154 Eckington Road, Coal Aston, Dronfield: Single-storey side and rear extension to form dining kitchen along with extended lounge area. Conditional permission.

Highfield Barn, Hilltop Road, Ashover: Single-storey extension to side and rear. Conditional permission.

14 Cherry Tree Drive, Duckmanton: First floor front extension over ground floor bedroom, demolition of rear conservatory and construction of new two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.