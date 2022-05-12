See inside this stunning converted barn with glorious views, for sale near Chesterfield

The carefully updated three-bed property looks over miles of countryside and has a modern and spacious interior that is very adaptable.

Its distinctive character features include a huge arched window in the dining hall, big timber doors, and a lovely log burning stove with a stone flagged hearth in the lounge.

Exposed timber beams, recessed lighting and tiled flooring with up-lighters make for an impressive entrance hall with doors to several rooms.

Within the dining kitchen, where you can take a break from the cooking to gaze out at the views, there's a range cooker with five ring hob and two combination ovens, a dishwasher and a fridge-freezer. Fitted units are with granite worktops and the floor has heating. There's a separate utility room too.

​E​xposed timber beams and timber effect floorin​​g​ add rusticity to the lounge, with its​ Severn log burning stove with stone flagged hearth. Double timber doors ​lead out​ to a seating terrace.

T​here's also a cosy snug as a great extra room, and a ground floor w.c..

​The f​ormal ​d​ining ​h​all​ with ​​double-height window, ​also shows ​an exposed stone wall with recessed arched shelves and wine storage​. ​

​From here​, an oak staircase with a timber hand rail, balustrading and under-stairs storage cupboard ​takes you up to a gallery landing, three large bedrooms and the family bathroom.

A ​spacious​ master bedroom suite with ​windows and ​views ​to two sides, ​has an en suite bathroom with under floor heating, that includes both bath and a corner rain-head shower. Traditional chrome taps are on the washbasin and the panelled bath.

Another bedroom also has an en suite with a roll top bath and separate shower enclosure, again with under floor heating, and traditional chrome taps to bath and washbasin.

The third double bedroom is served by the fully tiled family bathroom, with panelled bath and shower cubicle.

​A shared access road leads up to The Barn from Matlock Road, with a driveway​ to parking space and a three car open bay garage. A large lawn with trees stretches to one side of the drive.

Steps lead to the front garden with lawn, trees and shrubs, from the drive and from a gated and enclosed grass paddock.

​Around The Barn is a stone flagged terrace with plenty of space for sitting out or entertaining.​ There's exterior lighting and provision for a hot tub.

Walton has a good selection of local amenities, and is just a short distance from Chesterfield town centre.

Woodland walks are but a few steps away, with the whole Peak District National Park easily accessible.

​The Barn, ​Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield, ​is priced ​£850,000​ with ​Blenheim Park Estates​. Call ​0114 358 2020​ for more information.​

