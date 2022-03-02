North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Dronfield, Eckington and Killamarsh
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancillary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue.
16 Grove Gardens Brimington: Ground floor extension to the rear elevation.
16 Selby Close, Walton: First-floor front extension and two-storey side and front extension.
Unit 3, Stonegravels Industrial Estate, Meltham Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use from storage to light industrial.
128 Brushfield Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension.
Land next to 32 Hunters Walk, Chesterfield: Change of use of to domestic garden.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
19 Greenways, Walton: Demolition of existing double garage and erection of triple garage with side store. Conditional permission.
10 Stanford Way, Walton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
4 Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe: Demolition of existing bungalow and detached garage and erection of a two-bedroom bungalow. Conditional permission.
Land to the rear 6 Walton Walk, Boythorpe: Single, detached 1.5 storey dwelling with access off Central Avenue. Conditional permission.
17 Alpine Grove, Hollingwood, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension including carport at ground level. Conditional permission.
107 Windermere Road, Newbold: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Refused.
49 Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of existing shed and greenhouse and erect new greenhouse. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
29 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Two-storey rear extension to detached dwelling and renovation of front of property including additional dormer window, new porch, rendering of elevation and replacement windows.
34B Greenway, Wingerworth: Two-storey side extension with integral garage.
The Red Lion Inn, Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Demolition of outbuildings and erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations.
8 Valley View Close, Eckington: Single and double-storey front extension to create additional bedrooms, sensory/calming room and utility room due to disability needs.
21 Cruck Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolish of existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension consisting of kitchen/ dining room, single-storey side extension consisting of garage, conversion of existing garage into study and two-storey side extension to extend existing bedrooms.
1 Berrisford Avenue, Eckington: Two-storey side extension.
7 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey extension to the rear.
9 Lindup Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension and open side porch with additional parking space.
21 Rouse Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Four-bedroom detached dwelling.
1 Elm Road, Eckington: Single-storey side and rear extensions.
43 Southgate, Eckington: demolition of existing two-storey and single-storey extension to the rear replaced with a new two-storey extension with single-storey elements to the rear and side.
Chander Hill Barn, Chander Hill Lane, Chander Hill, Holymoorside: Alterations to holiday lets to create one larger holiday let with alterations to openings.
12-14 Southgate, Eckington: Change of use from former glazing warehouse to drinking establishment.
Land west of 90 to 100 Broom Drive, Grassmoor: Change of use of amenity land for the provision of 22 parking spaces.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
185 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton: Two-storey side extension with single-storey porch, single-storey rear extension and loft conversion. Conditional permission.
15 Netherthorpe Lane, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.
2 Kirkcroft Avenue, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single storey side extension with new front porch. Conditional permission.
76A Sutton Spring Wood Temple Normanton: Replacement garage building including demolition of existing garage. Withdrawn.
10 Lea Road, Dronfield: Work to trees. No objection.
The Old Lodge, Gosber Road, Eckington: Work to trees. No objection.