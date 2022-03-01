Beautiful cottage with flagstone floors and beamed ceilings in rural Derbyshire village is on the market for £499,995

The semi-detached property on Chapel Lane, Crich, is on the market for £499,995 and showcases quality workmanship which property website Zoopla states will be justified by an internal inspection.

There’s an open fire in the lounge, a wood-burning stove in the dining room and an inglenook style recess in the kitchen which houses the gas range cooker.

Both the family bathroom and master bedroom ensuite have gravity fed showers.

The split-level garden has a patio area, lawn and vegetable plot.

At the front of the property there is parking space for two to three cars, separated from the house by a garden featuring mature borders, dry stone walling and stepping stone slabs.

To arrange a viewing or for further details, contact the agent Derbyshire Properties on 01773 420461.

1. Kitchen The kitchen contains a large range of fitted oak-fronted wall and base units with wood block surfaces over. An inglenook style recess houses the gas cooking range with two ovens and warming drawer plus six ring gas burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge An open fire grate and two sets of French doors enabling access to the rear garden are focal points of the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room A wood-burning stove, beamed ceiling and flagstone floor give this room a cosy, olde-worlde feel. Stairs lead up to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales