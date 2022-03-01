Beautiful cottage with flagstone floors and beamed ceilings in rural Derbyshire village is on the market for £499,995

The semi-detached property on Chapel Lane, Crich, is on the market for £499,995 and showcases quality workmanship which property website Zoopla states will be justified by an internal inspection.
There’s an open fire in the lounge, a wood-burning stove in the dining room and an inglenook style recess in the kitchen which houses the gas range cooker.
Both the family bathroom and master bedroom ensuite have gravity fed showers.
The split-level garden has a patio area, lawn and vegetable plot.
At the front of the property there is parking space for two to three cars, separated from the house by a garden featuring mature borders, dry stone walling and stepping stone slabs.
To arrange a viewing or for further details, contact the agent Derbyshire Properties on 01773 420461.