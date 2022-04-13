North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Dronfield and Killamarsh
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire.
Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
145 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Replacement of existing porch with new oak framed porch and cantilevered balcony to rear.
Holywell House, Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for 10 external air conditioning units at the rear.
115 Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two-storey side extension.
Greycot, Highfield Road, Newbold: Conversion of outbuilding to accommodation linking to existing dwelling with single-storey rear and side extension and front entrance porch.
1a-1b South Street North, New Whittington: Change of use and alterations from barber shop to a two-bedroom flat.
Witham Court, Old Road, Chesterfield: First floor extension to south elevation, existing roof modification.
Mayfields, Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield: Change of use of land to holiday lodge site with 15 lodges.
196 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Changes to the front and rear elevations and installation of a ground-mounted air source heat pump.
Burlington House, Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing building to create 42 residential apartments.
Burlington House, Burlington Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from restaurant/nightclub to office.
10 Spencer Avenue, Woodthorpe: Side extension to create accessible accommodation for disabled person.
Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
26 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Alterations to existing bungalow to include additional storey, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and porch. Withdrawn.
4 Morris Drive, Newbold: Demolition of existing car port and erection of a two-storey side extension and an extension for a detached bike store. Conditional permission.
9 Mallory Close, Sheepbridge: Conversion of attic with small dormer to the front and large dormer to the rear. Conditional permission.
York House, 693 Chatsworth Road: Erection of a garage. Refused.
18 Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe: New car port attached to side of house. Conditional permission.
Land to the east of 140 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission.
Land next to 65 St Johns Road, Newbold: Four two-bedroom apartments with associated parking and amenity space. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
92 Hallowes Lane, Dronfield: Four-bedroom dormer bungalow in the grounds.
154 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Single-storey side and rear extension to form dining kitchen along with extended lounge area.
21 Campion Drive, Killamarsh: Demolition of rear conservatory and construction of a single-storey rear extension and a two-storey side extension.
Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate: Accessible entrance, refurbishment works to internal circulation areas, upgrading of access and finishes to internal courtyard area.
Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
Silverdale New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of entrance porch and front bay window and the construction of a single-storey front extension, raised terrace and vehicle turning head. Conditional permission.
43 Southgate, Eckington: Demolition of existing two-storey and single-storey extension to the rear of the original house – to be replaced with a new two-storey extension to rear of the original house with single-storey elements to the rear and side. Conditional permission.
7 Larch Avenue, Killamarsh: Single-storey side extension with front porch. Conditional permission.
17 Main Road, Shirland: Single-storey three-bedroom dwelling with rooms in roofspace, detached garage and creation of new access. Conditional permission.
1 Back Lane, Pilsley: Single-storey rear extension with parapet wall to flat roof. Conditional permission.
Middle Farm, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Alterations to existing outbuilding. Withdrawn.
The Manor House, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Existing garden structure to be demolished and replaced with garden room. Withdrawn.
Holly Tree House, Main Street, Heath: Demolition of section of outbuildings with re-construction and extensions to form residential dwelling. Conditional permission.
Cartledge House, Cartledge Lane, Holmesfield: Change the use from highway to domestic garden. Conditional permission.