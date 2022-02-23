Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

6 Lansdowne Avenue, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing flat roof over garage with cantilevered roof for home gym.

30 Private Drive, Hollingwood: New porch to front elevation, demolition of existing outbuildings and garage, construction of new single-storey side extension and construction of new external deck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

49 Eyre Street, East Hasland: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

38 High Street, Old Whittington: Partial demolition of the existing buildings and extension/alterations for the creation of three shop units with one, one-bedroom ground floor apartment and six one-bedroom apartments at first and second floor.

211 Walton Back Lane, Walton: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a side extension.

Hartington Industrial Estate, land at end of Deepdale Close, Staveley: Erection of a garage.

232 Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe: Two-storey side extension.

10 St Pauls Avenue, Hasland: Two-storey side extension with dormer window to front.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

6 Netherfield Road, Somersall: Garden room outbuilding. Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed use or development granted.

175 Handley Road, New Whittington: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

Newbold Fields House, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for alterations to convert existing two cottages into one dwelling including new doors and windows, chimney flue and air source heat pump to coach house. Conditional permission.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: New mental health facility and energy centre, associated landscaping, groundworks, parking, and access arrangements. Conditional permission.

88 Moorland View Road, Walton: Two-storey front and side extension and bay window to front. Conditional permission.

196 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Detached garage to the front of the property. Withdrawn.

53 Windermere Road, Newbold: Extension to garage and conversion to form study work space. Conditional permission.

3A Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Nine new apartments. Withdrawn.

Ringwood Hall, Ringwood Road, Brimington: Proposed new spa with outdoor pools within disused garden area. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Peak Edge Hotel, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Extension to hotel to include 29 additional bedrooms and a spa suite with a small pool and treatment rooms and associated alterations to the adjacent landscape including creation of a new biodiversity area with pond, bunds and planting.

Wellspring Top Road Hardwick Wood Wingerworth: Additional storey to existing dwelling.

73 High Street, Clay Cross: Single-storey detached shop unit on land adjacent.

19 Upper Croft, Danesmoor: Rear single-storey extension, installation of side window at ground floor and conversion of garage.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Huntingdon, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of one detached house and three townhouses. Withdrawn.

1 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley: Two-storey side extension and detached garage. Conditional permission.

18 Frederick Street, Grassmoor: Single-storey extension to side. Conditional permission.

Mathom House, Millcross Lane, Barlow, Dronfield: single-storey side extension to provide home office and home working (hairdressing) room at ground floor. Conditional permission.

The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Extension of the balcony to the rear and a covered verandah over balcony. Withdrawn.

Park House Farm, Pilsley Road, Lower Pilsley: Residential development of four dwellings including the demolition of existing barn and ancillary farm buildings (affecting a public right of way). Refused.

17 Chatsworth Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Ground floor extension to the rear elevation. Conditional permission.

41 Nethermoor Lane, Killamarsh: Single-storey side extension to create a dependent relative annex. Conditional permission.

Ranslett, Dark Lane, North Wingfield: Rear extension. Conditional permission.

4 Eden Street, Wingerworth: Single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to existing openings. Conditional permission.

2 Snape Hill Close, Dronfield: Application for the erection of a new garage. Refused.