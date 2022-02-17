North Derbyshire planning applications: From Chesterfield and Alfreton to Dronfield and Killamarsh

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

21 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single-storey rear extension.

Chesterfield Hotel, Malkin Street: Temporary car park.

8 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single-storey rear extension.

17 Stradbroke Rise, Walton: Raised roof, new front entrance and internal alterations.

41 Compton Street, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension.

18 Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe: New car port attached to side of house.

Brandene, 133 Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Rear kitchen and dining room, single-storey flat roofed extension, two-storey side and front extension, and front porch/office extension.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

331 Manor Road, Brimington: Single-story side extension. Granted certificate of lawfulness for a proposed use or development.

8 Easedale Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

59 Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green: Single-storey orangery to rear. Conditional permission.

Alma Leisure Park, Unit 6a, Derby Road, Chesterfield: Subdivision of vacant restaurant premises to provide two new units for hybrid restaurant/takeaway use – namely Dunkin Donuts and Taco Bell. Conditional permission.

Four Poplars, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Reserved matters for the erection of a detached house. Refused.

41 Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Two-bedroom detached dwelling. Conditional permission.

157 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Rear two-storey extension, two-storey side extension, two dormer windows to front, rendering of existing dwelling and new canopy to the front, raising of the existing roof, hard surfacing and creation of additional parking to front and new terrace area to the rear. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Busky Fields, Hollins, Old Brampton: Single-storey extension to the lounge.

The Old School House, Barrack Road, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension to living space.

16 Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Reinstatement of garage as garage and store.

7 Larch Avenue, Killamarsh: Single-storey side extension with front porch.

The Cornerstone, Main Road, Unstone, Dronfield: Part demolition of rear of building, re-build with additional single storey rear extension, new boundary wall and site entrance.

Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield: Demolition of 16 dwellings and erection of 72 new residential dwellings.

44 Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh: Change of Use from retail shop to micro pub - including two storey side extension.

92 Hallowes Lane Dronfield: Triple garage with living space above including a Juliette balcony.

72 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replacement porch to front, conversion of detached garage living space and changing the roof from a flat felt roof to a pitched tiled roof.

Huntingdon, Brackenfield Lane, Wessington, Alfreton: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of one detached house and three townhouses.

4 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Outline application (all matters reserved) for one dwelling.

98 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single and two-storey front extension, single-storey side and rear extension.

8 Birkin Avenue, New Tupton: Two-storey rear extension with addition of one first floor obscure glazed side window.

The Manor House, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Listed building consent for existing garden structure to be demolished and replaced with garden room.

36 Vicarage Close, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension.

166 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension and first floor side-extension.

51 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single and two-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

23 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Domestic ground floor rear extension and conversion of existing garage into habitable rooms to the side of the property. Conditional permission.

18 John Street, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

94a Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Extension and conversion of annex to provide ancillary accommodation and construction of garage to side of house. Conditional permission.

Hockley House, Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing building and erection of new home. Conditional permission has been granted.