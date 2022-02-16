Chesterfield's most popular house on the property market, according to Zoopla

It’s the most popular house in Derbyshire – and it’s in Chesterfield! The house is located on Gladstone Road.
Ideal for a family, the five bedroom house is currently valued at a price in the region of £600,000 – if that happens to be within your price range, you could do a hell of a lot worse.
It’s in a great location too, with it just being a short stroll from the town centre. Additionally, it’s less than a mile away from Chesterfield train station and only a quick drive away from the M1.
