An exterior view of Derbyshire's most desired house.

Chesterfield's most popular house on the property market, according to Zoopla

Featuring an indoor cinema, it’s not difficult to understand why this Chesterfield house is so popular.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 11:28 am

It’s the most popular house in Derbyshire – and it’s in Chesterfield! The house is located on Gladstone Road.

Ideal for a family, the five bedroom house is currently valued at a price in the region of £600,000 – if that happens to be within your price range, you could do a hell of a lot worse.

It’s in a great location too, with it just being a short stroll from the town centre. Additionally, it’s less than a mile away from Chesterfield train station and only a quick drive away from the M1.

1. Garden

A view of the garden, complete with open fire and a barbecue.

2. kitchen.jpg

The house's ultra-modern kitchen isn't dull or boring like some contemporary dining rooms - it's full of quirky decor and design choices.

3. Living Room

This spacious, yet cosy living room is bolstered by the warm colours on the walls.

4. Conservatory

The conservatory is large enough to serve multiple purposes.

