North Derbyshire planning applications: Developer seeks to build over 40 new homes in Holmewood

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Elm Lodge Nursing Home, Stand Road, Newbold: First-floor extensions to existing care home to increase bedroom numbers and amenity space.

Land to the east of 140 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington: Five-bedroom detached dwelling.

Over 40 new homes are planned for Holmewood

1a to 1b South Street North, New Whittington: Prior notification for change of use to dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Crewe Cottage, Dark Lane, Brimington: Internal alterations at ground floor to remove a toilet, remove two walls and insert two pairs of boxed-in steel beams and to raise the floor level of the former toilet. Conditional permission.

36 St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield: Change of use to public house. Conditional permission.

12 Pear Tree Close, Hollingwood: First floor side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

20 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Rear and side extension and loft conversion with rear and side dormer to existing bungalow. Conditional permission.

4 Glencoe Way, Loundsley Green: Extension over existing garage and two storey side extension. Conditional permission.

11 Edwin Avenue, Walton: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

3 St Augustines Drive, Birdholme: Single-storey extension to rear of shop and additional parking to front of the site. Refused.

Power Systems Ltd, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield Trading Estate: Factory extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

1 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Two-story side extension and detached garage.

185 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton: Two-storey side extension with single-storey porch, single-storey rear extension and loft conversion.

15 Netherthorpe Lane, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension.

2 Kirkcroft Avenue, Killamarsh: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey side extension with new front porch.

18 Frederick Street, Grassmoor: Single-storey extension to side.

The Old Coach House, Marsh Green Lane, Ashover: Demolition of garage and workshop and construction of new two storey dwelling (affecting public right of way).

23 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Domestic ground floor rear extension and conversion of existing garage into habitable rooms to the side of the property.

Land to the rear Of 151-181 Chesterfield Road, Holmewood: Development to provide 41 dwellings.

Plot 4, Westthorpe Fields, Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh: Ten light industrial units in an industrial estate.

The Cottage, Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Extension and alteration of existing dwelling including demolition of existing porch.

Land Between 34 and 38 Elvaston Road, North Wingfield: Outline application with all matters reserved for a 3 to 4-bedroom dwelling.

Wellspring Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: First-floor extension and two-storey front, side and rear extensions.

Land east of Bonne Vienne, Staveley Road, Duckmanton: Use of land as traveller site with two pitches.

Moss Valley Medical Practice, Gosber Road, Eckington: Erection of single-storey and two-storey extensions to form additional consulting rooms and staff facilities. Internal alterations.

63 Lea Road, Dronfield: New roof construction and loft conversion.

64 Foxcroft Drive, Killamarsh: Application for installation of new front porch.

41 Nethermoor Lane, Killamarsh: Erection of a single storey side extension to create a dependent relative annex.

204 Stubley Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front, side and rear extensions.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Kilnhurst, Cripton Lane, Ashover: Two-storey front and single-storey side extensions, use of garage roof as raised patio area. Conditional permission.

12 Pennywell Drive, Holymoorside: New first floor over part of existing bungalow, single-storey rear extension, canopy to front and renovation of existing house including new windows and re-clad of existing front, rear and side elevations. Conditional permission.

14 Shaw Street, Holmewood: Single-storey extension to rear and single storey porch to front of property. Conditional permission.

138 High Street, Clay Cross: Change from retail store to sandwich shop and installation of a hooded ventilation system. Withdrawn.

The Coal Yard, North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Two office buildings with associated parking and landscaping forming a new innovation centre. Conditional permission.