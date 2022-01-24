Revealed: The 10 most popular north Derbyshire areas where house prices will rise in 2022

Carl Bridge, managing director of Bricks+Mortar in Wirksworth said: "The pandemic has prompted lots of people to rethink their priorities – the desire for outdoor space, proximity to good walks, the ability to work from home and being part of a friendly community are all big reasons why there is such a strong demand for homes in this region.

2021 was a record year for us and 2022 is already much busier still, with valuation requests and new home listings keeping us very busy, which is a sure sign of a busy housing market.

MORE PROPERTY: Enjoy the best of both worlds with historic Grade II Derbyshire cottage

“Rightmove have predicted that house prices will increase by an average of 5% across the UK in 2022. We agree with Rightmove and other industry commentators that areas with beautiful countryside, pretty villages and thriving, friendly small towns will see house price growth above that 5% average – and we have lots of those here!”

Here are the local areas which Carl thinks will drive that house price growth in north Derbyshire in 2022...

1. Wirksworth With a thriving arts scene, quality eateries, independent cinema, steam railway and proximity to the High Peak Trail and Carsington Water, this pretty little market town has been the main hub of our sales activity in the past 12 months. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Matlock This iconic spa town continues to attract buyers from far and wide. Splendid stone-built houses, a flourishing town centre and beautiful park make this popular with families and downsizers. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield The most populous town in the region has superb commuter links to Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby and the M1 corridor. A pretty town centre and ambitious plans to develop the canal basin are sure to attract buyers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Ashford-in-the-Water Sitting astride the River Wye, this is arguably the prettiest village in Derbyshire. Houses rarely come on the market because, frankly, why would you want to leave?! Monsal Dale’s famous viaduct and beautiful Monsal Dale are one mile directly north, with Bakewell just a mile to the south-east. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales