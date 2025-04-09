New Bellway development opens in Chellaston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is well underway on a sustainable new homes development in Chellaston, which is now open to visitors.

Vita at Holbrook Park is the third development to be built by Bellway East Midlands within the wider Snelsmoor Village project, which is delivering up to 800 new homes and a country park on the southern edge of Derby.

Two showhomes – the three-bedroom Fletcher and Lacemaker designs – were opened at Vita at Holbrook Park on Saturday 5 April. They showcase the high-quality finish of the homes as well as their integrated low-carbon features, including solar PV panels, smart heating thermostats and electric vehicle charging points.

Detailed plans for the new development – which will comprise 206 two, three and four-bedroom houses for the private market and 19 affordable one, two and four-bedroom properties – were approved by Derby City Council last year.

A street scene at Bellway’s Vita at Holbrook Park development in Chellaston.

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Vita at Holbrook Park offers additional choice for people who are looking for a sustainable new home in the Derby area.

“This development will be largely aimed at helping first-time buyers take their first step onto the property ladder, with a mix of 15 different two, three and four-bedroom home designs to suit a range of budgets and lifestyles.

“Two of these homes are available to view as showhomes for visitors to get a sense of what a new-build home could offer them. We have already seen the first home reserved following the showhome launch.

“We will also be providing 19 affordable homes at Vita at Holbrook Park, available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership, ensuring this development meets the needs of the whole community.”

Vita at Holbrook Park follows Bellway’s Holbrook Park and The Meadows developments within Snelsmoor Village. Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is also building new homes at Chellaston Fold.

Steve said: “Snelsmoor Village is fast becoming one of Derby’s most popular locations, with a welcoming community feel now well established, and a new primary school, Oak Grange Nursery and Primary School, now in its second year.

“We’re also looking forward to the creation of a 60-acre country park on the doorstep, with a woodland area, public orchards, a kickabout zone, an area with timber-framed play equipment and a children’s playground, as well as wildlife habitats for insects, birds and small animals – combining opportunities for social interactions with biodiversity improvements.

“This reflects our company ethos which puts people and the planet at the heart of everything we do.”

There’s currently a first selection of three-bedroom houses available to reserve at Vita at Holbrook Park with prices starting from £269,950. There is also a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available at Holbrook Park, as well as three and four-bedroom houses at The Meadows and Chellaston Fold.

For more information about the new homes now available to reserve at Vita at Holbrook Park, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/vita-at-holbrook-park or call the sales team on 0116 490 7790.