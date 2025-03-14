New affordable housing development named after Bletchley Park codebreaker is complete

Colleagues from housing association Futures Housing Group, housebuilder Cameron Homes and Erewash Borough Council joined together last week to celebrate the completion of 38 family friendly homes in Sandiacre, Derbyshire.

The two streets at the site are called Enigma Close and Bletchley Gardens Way, chosen to honour Bletchley Park codebreaker, Rolf Noskwith. Noskwith, who died in 2017, used to live in the house which was demolished to make way for the development.

With funding from Homes England, the site is made up of 22 social rent and 16 shared ownership homes, helping bring much-needed affordable housing to the Erewash community. There’s a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, and each has an electric car charging point, solar panels and increased insulation to help make the homes more comfortable and affordable to heat.

Neil Laws, Head of Programme Delivery at Futures said: “We’re committed to building and acquiring as many new homes as we can at Futures as we know the shortage of affordable, high quality homes is at the heart of the housing crisis. So this has been a fantastic scheme to work on with Cameron Homes and Erewash Borough Council, which has now moved families waiting on the housing register into high quality, modern, affordable homes.”

Futures Housing Group, Cameron Homes and Erewash Borough Council gather outside one of the new homes on Engima Close.

Paul Morrissey, Operations Director at Cameron Homes added: “It’s been fantastic to have worked with Futures Housing Group and Erewash Borough Council on this project in Sandiacre. We’re delighted to have been involved in constructing these high-quality homes to help meet the housing needs of the local community.”

Councillor Curtis Howard, Erewash’s Lead Member for Town Centres, Regeneration and Planning, said: “We are excited to see this new development being completed. Our thanks go to all those involved – including Futures Housing and Cameron Homes. At the same time as families move into these precious affordable homes it is fantastic to honour our local Bletchley Park hero.”